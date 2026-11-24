The Brief More than 2-million Georgia residents hit the roads and skies this Thanksgiving travel despite high airfare and household budget pressures. Domestic round-trip economy tickets from Atlanta jumped 52—percent over last year to a 10-year high due to soaring jet fuel costs. Nine out of 10 Georgia holiday travelers are choosing to drive as average local gas prices drop to about $3.15 per gallon.



Millions of Americans are hitting the highways and packing airports as the Thanksgiving holiday travel rush gets underway across Georgia and the nation.

AAA predicts 81.5-million Americans—and more than 2-million people in Georgia alone—will travel at least 50 miles from home between Tuesday and Monday. Nine out of 10 Peach State travelers will drive rather than fly.

Georgia Thanksgiving travel trends

What we know:

Sky-high airline prices are pushing many families into their cars for the holiday, according to AAA. Travel site Hopper reports that a domestic, round-trip economy ticket from Atlanta costs 52-percent more than last year, marking the highest Thanksgiving airfare in a decade.

The International Air Transport Association says jet fuel prices have surged 90-percent over last year, a spike largely driven by the war in Iran. Meanwhile, AAA expects a slight dip in overall travelers compared to last year due to affordability pressures and strains on household budgets, though highways and airports will remain packed.

Unanswered holiday travel questions

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed whether tech outages or bad weather will return to disrupt flights this week following air travel issues over the past two weeks. It also remains unclear how severely potential delays or cancellations could impact travelers heading to their holiday destinations.

Metro Atlanta driver reactions

What they're saying:

Drivers hitting the road from Midtown Atlanta say gas prices are a welcome relief compared to recent months, even though they remain higher than a year ago.

Bear Robinson, a driver, said expensive flights made driving an easy choice for his family. "The ticket prices were crazy this year. And we also love a good road trip. So, we’re always eager to hop in the car and spend some quality time together," Robinson said.

Robinson said fuel costs still squeeze commuters and families, even with recent drops. "They look better than they have looked. It’s $2.99 when it’s been like $3.50 for the last few months or more. So, I could be worse off," Robinson said. When asked how much do high prices hurt, Robinson responded, "a lot. Yeah. Not just me, but also people I know. It’s hard being in a city where gas is a little bit more than the rural communities. So, it hits a lot of people hard, especially if you have a long commute to work or to see relatives."

Another driver, Philip Bader, said filling up his tank costs significantly less than it did earlier in the fall. "A whole lot better. A whole lot better," Bader said. "t is cheaper than "right before the election. It was $70 to fill up, now it’s $55."

Bader added that he is avoiding air travel altogether during the holiday rush. "I don’t get near the airport, not at this time of the year. I like punishment, but not that much," Bader said.

Holiday gas and flights

By the numbers:

81.5 million: Americans AAA predicts will travel at least 50 miles from home during the holiday period.

2.3 million: Approximate number of Georgia travelers heading to their holiday destinations, according to AAA representative Townsend.

$3.61: The national average price for a gallon of regular gas.

$3.15: The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Georgia, down from about $3.67 a month ago, but up from $2.87 last year.

Holiday flyer travel tips

What you can do:

AAA recommends that anyone flying for Thanksgiving download airline and travel apps to track potential delays or cancellations in real time. Keeping up with flight alerts can help travelers pivot quickly if bad weather or tech outages disrupt airport operations.