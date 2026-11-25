The Brief Rain and gusty winds are expected to move into North Georgia ahead of Thanksgiving, with about a half-inch to an inch of rain possible. Rain should taper off Thursday morning, but leaves clogging storm drains could lead to isolated flooding. A few flurries are possible in the mountains Thursday night, followed by weekend highs in the 60s and a chance of rain late Sunday.



Rain and gusty winds are expected to move into North Georgia ahead of Thanksgiving, bringing a needed dose of moisture but also a chance of isolated flooding where fallen leaves clog storm drains.

Rain is expected to build Wednesday afternoon, become more widespread overnight and continue into early Thursday, according to the forecast. Many areas could receive about a half-inch to an inch of rain. The totals should be manageable and could help ease drought conditions.

LATEST WEATHER INFO & ALERTS

FOX 5 Atlanta's Storm Team cautioned that wind could bring down more leaves, potentially blocking storm drains and increasing the risk of isolated flooding. A higher flood risk is forecast farther northeast, including parts of the Carolinas and southeastern Virginia.

Rain is expected to taper off Thursday morning and gradually move away by the afternoon, giving the region a break before another weather system approaches late Sunday.

Thanksgiving and weekend forecast

🌧️ Wednesday night into Thanksgiving morning: Rain, with about a half-inch to an inch possible across much of the area. Rain should ease Thursday morning.

🍂 Flooding risk: Isolated flooding is possible where leaves clog storm drains. Wind could bring down additional leaves.

❄️ Thursday night: A few brief flurries are possible in the mountains as colder air moves in.

🌤️ Weekend: Temperatures rebound, with highs expected in the 60s.

☔ Late Sunday: Rain chances return as another system moves toward the region.