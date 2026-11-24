The Brief Cobb County fire officials warn against dropping frozen birds into hot oil to prevent Thanksgiving turkey fryer disasters. A 10-pound turkey takes more than two days to thaw in a refrigerator or five hours submerged in water. Fire officials advise placing fryers at least 10 feet away from structures and keeping ABC or Class K extinguishers nearby.



Dropping a frozen bird into a pot of hot oil can quickly turn a holiday meal into a dangerous fire, according to Cobb County Fire officials.

Emergency fire extinguisher response

What we know:

Fire officials stress keeping the fryer away from homes, garages and other structures while keeping an ABC or Class K fire extinguisher ready.

"If something does happen, you want to cut the fuel off," Toler said. "Turn the burner off, you want to be prepared, have a fire extinguisher. Have the correct fire extinguisher, a class K, ready in case something does happen."

Toler added that if a fire gets out of hand, people should call 911, try to cut the gas supply off if it is safe to do so, or back away immediately. Even after removing the turkey, officials warn to watch the scalding hot oil closely until it cools and make sure children and pets stay clear.

Cobb County turkey fryer safety

What they're saying:

Thanksgiving marks the peak day of the year for home cooking fires, Cobb County Fire officials said. One of the most dangerous fires can be caused by dropping a frozen turkey into the boiling hot oil of a turkey fryer.

"It is the violent expansion of the steam as the moisture expands when it's superheated into the oil, as it expands," Cobb County Fire Battalion Chief Rock Toler said. "That's what causes the oil to bubble, and to boil over. And then as it comes out of the pot, it goes down to the open flame, and then it ignites."

National fryer fire statistics

By the numbers:

Every year on average, turkey fryers cause five deaths, 60 injuries and more than $15 million in property damage nationwide, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

What we don't know:

Cobb County Fire officials do not have an exact number for how many turkey fryer fires occur locally, though they confirmed the department has responded to its share of incidents.

Thawing times and fryer placement

What you can do:

Firefighters advise ensuring a turkey is completely thawed before cooking, noting that thawing takes roughly four to five hours per pound, which equals more than two days for a 10-pound bird. Submerging the turkey in water speeds up the process to roughly 30 minutes per pound, or five hours for a 10-pound turkey, though many people purchase much larger birds. Also, make sure the fryer is in a safe place.

"You want to make sure that you are free of combustibles," Toler said. "Anything that can burn. You want to be 10 feet away from anything. Never want to be on a deck, an elevated surface. You always want to be on a level surface, a hard-packed level service. You want to monitor it continuously. You never want to walk away. You want to keep your pets and your children all free and clear. This is a hot pool. This is a major hazard."