The Brief Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms announced a new phase of her transition, including policy committees and leadership staff. The committees will advise on state government operations and help develop plans for campaign priorities, including lower costs, Medicaid expansion and education. Bottoms said the teams will address both immediate and long-term work. She is scheduled to take office Jan. 11, 2027.



Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms announced policy committees and transition staff leadership Tuesday, saying the teams will help shape her incoming administration’s priorities and evaluate state government operations.

PREVIOUS STORY: Gov.-elect Bottoms announces 'Georgia's Promise' transition leaders

What they're saying:

Bottoms said the transition team has met daily for two weeks. The committees will work with state agencies and stakeholders, identify policy and personnel needs, and make recommendations to the administration. Bottoms said the transition work will include both immediate priorities and longer-term plans.

"Some of this work will be day one, week one work," she said. "Some of it will be more long term, but it is all equally important."

RELATED STORY: Timeline: Key transition dates for Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms

Bottoms said her campaign priorities include lowering costs, expanding Medicaid and investing in education. She announced seven policy committees, saying their membership and work could expand. Among the areas she described were education, early childhood through higher education; economic development, housing and natural resources; health and human services; transportation and infrastructure; and public safety, justice and veterans affairs.

"This is just a start," Bottoms said, adding that she wants the transition team to reflect Georgia’s diverse communities and interests.

Bottoms also discussed opportunities for members of the public to apply for positions in her administration. She is scheduled to take office Jan. 11, 2027.