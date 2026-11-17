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The Brief Linda Faye Kilgore, 70, of Marietta, was found dead Monday in a room at the Western Inn on Windy Hill Road. Alphonso Amos, 64, of Marietta, was charged with concealing a death, elder abuse and obstruction. He is being held without bond. Cobb County police and the medical examiner’s office are investigating. Police have not released the cause of death.



A 64-year-old Marietta man has been charged after a 70-year-old woman was found dead Monday in a hotel room in Marietta, Cobb County police said.

What we know:

Officers were dispatched about 11:58 a.m. Nov. 16 to the Western Inn on Windy Hill Road after a report of a person down. They found Linda Faye Kilgore, of Marietta, dead in her room. Her next of kin has been notified.

Police identified Alphonso Amos, of Marietta, as a suspect and charged him with concealing the death of another person and elder abuse, both felonies, as well as misdemeanor obstruction. He is being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond.

The department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating with the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing, and police have not released information about the cause of Kilgore’s death.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.