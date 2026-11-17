The Brief A man was shot Tuesday around 7 a.m. on Treasure Court in DeKalb County, sending him pleading for help at a neighbor's home. The injured man repeatedly told a neighbor and a delivery driver that his sister shot him before police and paramedics arrived. Officers confirmed no one died in the shooting, and investigators have not yet announced any arrests in the case.



A man is recovering after being shot Tuesday morning on Treasure Court in DeKalb County, pleading for help on a neighbor's steps while claiming his sister pulled the trigger.

What we know:

The gunfire broke out around 7 a.m. Tuesday on Treasure Court.

An officer confirmed that the man was the only person injured and that there were no fatalities.

A woman who lives near the scene said the man walked up to her home pleading for help while her delivery driver was dropping off an order.

Her daughter spotted the man through a window first and alerted her mother.

"She said, 'Mom, it’s the man outside. His face is all messed up,'" the neighbor said.

When the woman stepped outside, she found the injured man standing next to her delivery driver. He told them someone had shot him and asked them to call the police.

The neighbor let the man sit on her steps while they waited for an ambulance and officers to arrive. While waiting, he repeatedly accused a family member of the attack.

"And he just kept saying that his sister shot him," the neighbor said. "'My sister shot me, my sister shot me. Please get me help. Please get me help now!'"

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released details on what led up to the shooting. As of Tuesday morning, police have not announced any arrests or confirmed whether the man's sister is a suspect.