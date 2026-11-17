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The Brief Two separate car crashes happened overnight Tuesday at the intersection of Piedmont Avenue and Ellis Street in downtown Atlanta. A Georgia State Patrol car was involved in the second crash about an hour after the initial 12:30 a.m. wreck. Investigators have not released what caused either collision, though officers confirmed no one suffered serious injuries in the second crash.



Two separate investigations are underway in downtown Atlanta after a pair of overnight crashes—including one involving a Georgia State Patrol cruiser—struck the same intersection within roughly an hour on Tuesday.

What we know:

The first crash unfolded around 12:30 a.m. at Piedmont Avenue and Ellis Street.

FOX 5 Atlanta cameras at the scene captured Atlanta police investigating a dark-colored car with front-end damage.

About an hour later, a second collision happened at the exact same intersection involving a Georgia State Patrol car.

A white car at the scene showed front-end damage, and airbags deployed inside the patrol vehicle.

What we don't know:

Georgia State Patrol officers said no one was seriously hurt in the second wreck, though they have not said how the crash happened.

Investigators have also not released any details on what caused the initial 12:30 a.m. collision or whether anyone was injured in that wreck.