The Brief The Home Depot appointed Richard McPhail as its new chief executive officer, with the leadership transition taking effect next Monday. Current CEO Ted Decker is stepping down from his executive role following a temporary medical leave but will remain board chair. Company veterans Ann-Marie Campbell and Jordan Broggi were also promoted to top operating and financial positions during the corporate shakeup.



The Home Depot named longtime executive Richard McPhail as its next chief executive officer on Tuesday, launching a major C-suite transition as current leader Ted Decker steps aside following a medical leave.

What we know:

The Home Depot's board of directors elected McPhail to the board and appointed him CEO, effective Monday, Nov. 23, according to a company announcement.

Current President and CEO Ted Decker recently returned from a temporary medical leave of absence and will continue serving as chair of the board.

Alongside McPhail's promotion, the company named Ann-Marie Campbell as president and chief operating officer and Jordan Broggi as executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Both of those appointments also take effect next Monday.

The backstory:

McPhail joined the world's largest home improvement retailer in 2005 and has served as executive vice president and CFO since September 2019, overseeing financial operations, capital allocation, corporate strategy and business development.

During his tenure, he led major acquisitions including HD Supply, SRS Distribution, GMS, Construction Resources and Mingledorff’s to expand the company's reach with professional contractors.

Campbell is a 41-year veteran of the company who started as a front-line store associate before rising through merchandising, marketing and store management.

Most recently serving as senior executive vice president over U.S. stores, Canada, Mexico and Pro sales, her new role adds oversight of the supply chain, customer experience operations and online business.

Broggi has spent 13 years with The Home Depot, most recently leading digital properties, loyalty, credit services and payments, as executive vice president of interconnected retail.

He previously served as senior vice president of finance, managing the company's profit and loss statement and capital plan.

What they're saying:

Company leaders emphasized internal succession and continuity in announcing the executive reshuffle.

"Richard, Ann-Marie and Jordan reflect the depth of The Home Depot’s executive talent and the strength of our ongoing, active succession planning," said Greg Brenneman, independent lead director of The Home Depot. "We have the right strategy in place, and they are the ideal leaders to continue building on the momentum we’re seeing in the business. Richard’s strategic vision and financial discipline, together with Ann-Marie’s operational excellence and deep connection to our associates and customers, make them an extraordinary team to lead The Home Depot to even greater heights."

Brenneman also praised Decker's 25-year career with the retailer, noting his work transforming the contractor ecosystem.

"On behalf of the entire board of directors, I want to thank Ted for his outstanding leadership over the past 25 years, and we appreciate his continued service as chair. As CEO, he laid out a clear strategy to drive our core and culture, deliver a seamless interconnected experience and win the Pro," continued Brenneman. "Among his many achievements, he has built a world-class leadership team, positioned the company as a leader in interconnected retail, made several strategic acquisitions, and fundamentally transformed Home Depot’s Pro ecosystem – redefining how we serve professional contractors and how we operate across the home improvement landscape."

Decker expressed confidence in his successors as they prepare to take the helm next week.

"Richard, Ann-Marie and Jordan are exceptional leaders who bring strategic vision, financial acumen, and strong and trusted relationships across our business," said Ted Decker, chair of The Home Depot. "In their decades-long careers with The Home Depot, they have developed a deep understanding of our business, our customers and our values-driven culture. I have tremendous confidence that they will further position the company to win market share and drive growth, and I look forward to supporting them during this leadership transition."

What we don't know:

Company officials have not disclosed specific details regarding the nature of Decker's temporary medical leave.

The announcement also did not specify who will take over Broggi's previous duties leading interconnected retail.