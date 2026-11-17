The Brief Thanksgiving fire safety risks peak across Georgia homes as unattended cooking, space heaters and insurance gaps leave families facing massive holiday losses. Fire prevention experts urge residents to watch every stove pan constantly and keep space heaters three feet away from flammable items. Renters often mistakenly assume a landlord’s policy covers personal belongings, leaving clothes, electronics and furniture unprotected after a neighboring fire.



As Georgia families prepare for Thanksgiving, property and real estate experts are warning residents to guard against unattended kitchen fires, space heater hazards and costly renters insurance gaps that can turn a holiday celebration into months of recovery.

What we know:

Firefighters across Georgia are preparing for one of the busiest days of the year for residential fires.

Longtime real estate expert John Adams, who has owned houses and apartments for 50 years and experienced property fires firsthand, told FOX 5 that fires escalate in five minutes, leaving behind smoke damage, displaced families and tens of thousands of dollars in losses.

Adams identified the kitchen as "Ground Zero" on Thanksgiving, pointing specifically to grease and unattended cooking rather than fireplaces, candles or holiday lights.

When cooks step away to answer the door, check on a football game or run upstairs, an overloaded kitchen can quickly turn dangerous, Adams explained.

What they're saying:

While many holiday hosts worry about turkey fryers, Adams warned that people often grow dangerously comfortable around space heaters running for hours in bedrooms or living rooms while guests are distracted.

"The rule is incredibly simple: Three feet," Adams told FOX 5, explaining that heaters must stay at least three feet away from furniture, curtains, bedding and anything that burns.

He also stressed that heaters should plug directly into a wall outlet and never into an extension cord or overloaded power strip, which fire investigators frequently find at the scene of winter blazes.

Why you should care:

Homeowners typically carry coverage for both their house and personal belongings, but Adams noted that many tenants wrongly assume a landlord’s policy protects everything inside an apartment.

A landlord's insurance covers only the building structure, leaving a tenant's clothes, furniture, television and laptop completely unprotected, according to Adams.

Even if a blaze starts in a neighboring unit, renters can still suffer devastating smoke, water or fire damage, Adams said.

He described renters insurance as one of the best values in personal finance because a small monthly payment can protect thousands of dollars in personal property.

What you can do:

Adams urged Georgia residents to walk through their homes before Thanksgiving to test every smoke detector and confirm that renters insurance policies are active.

"Five minutes of prevention is a whole lot easier than six months of recovery," Adams said, reminding hosts to watch every pot and pan constantly and maintain a three-foot clearance around space heaters.