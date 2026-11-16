The Brief Forest Park City Council voted 3-2 against reinstating ousted Police Chief Brandon Criss despite a Clayton County judge ruling last week that the mayor's veto of his firing was valid. Supporters packed the Forest Park City Council chambers Monday night to demand leaders give Criss his job back following his May termination. City officials indicated they will likely appeal the court ruling, while Criss declined to comment due to pending litigation.



Forest Park City Council members voted 3-2 Monday night against reinstating ousted Police Chief Brandon Criss, leaving him locked out of his job just days after a Clayton County judge ruled in his favor.

Shouting echoed through a packed Forest Park City Council chambers as supporters rallied elected leaders to put Criss back in charge of the department.

Forest Park council vote

What we know:

A last-minute motion to reinstate Criss failed in a 2-3 vote Monday night, even though the item was not on the official meeting agenda. Council members Hector Gutierrez and Latresa Wells voted to bring him back, while Council members Dolores Gunn, Kimberly James and Alan Mears voted against the motion.

Before casting her vote, Gunn said she wanted to hear from legal counsel regarding the recent court ruling. The council then entered an executive session for about half an hour to discuss the matter with the city attorney.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet verified several accusations thrown out during the council discussion, including claims of time theft regarding time off Criss took. Additionally, the city has not yet released evidence that Mears indicated still needs to be made transparent.

Clayton County judge ruling

The backstory:

The controversy began in February when officials placed Criss on administrative leave for allegedly taking time off improperly. Later in the spring, an independent city investigation cleared Criss of wrongdoing, finding the days he took off fell on dates the city was closed for business.

Despite those findings, Interim City Manager Latasha Clemons fired Criss in May, and the city council voted 3-2 to uphold that termination. Mayor Gwen Ellison vetoed the council's vote, and while that veto was not overridden, the city still barred Criss from returning to work.

Pending legal litigation

What's next:

The dispute over whether Ellison's veto was valid triggered a legal challenge, culminating last week when a Clayton County judge ruled the mayor's veto was valid. Following Monday night's meeting, Mears indicated the city will likely appeal that ruling.

Criss attended the council meeting and maintained an upbeat demeanor, though he declined an interview citing pending litigation. Councilmembers who opposed reinstatement noted they wanted to hear more from their own legal counsel, which originally advised them that the mayor's veto was invalid.