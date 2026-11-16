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The Brief An altercation among six inmates at Dooly State Prison on Sunday left one man dead and four others injured. Authorities are investigating the death of Daniel Denson, who was serving a 15-year sentence, as a suspected homicide. Investigators believe the violent clash was gang-related and contained it within two prison dorms.



A suspected gang-related fight among six inmates at Dooly State Prison on Sunday left one prisoner dead and four others injured, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Dooly State Prison homicide investigation

What we know:

Corrections officials confirmed that the altercation broke out Sunday at Dooly State Prison and remained contained to two dorms.

The violence left inmate Daniel Denson, dead, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Three inmates suffered non-life-threatening injuries and received treatment at the prison’s medical unit, officials said. A fourth inmate was driven in a state van to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Questions in prison death

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet determined Denson's official cause of death, though they are investigating the case as a homicide, according to the department.

The county coroner took custody of Denson’s body and will transport it to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab for an autopsy.

Officials said the Georgia Department of Corrections Office of Professional Standards is leading the ongoing investigation and cannot release additional details at this time.

Daniel Denson's criminal background

The backstory:

Prior to his death, Denson was serving a 15-year prison sentence, according to corrections records.

He was previously convicted out of Fulton County on a charge of hijacking a motor vehicle.