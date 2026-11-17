The Brief JPMorgan Chase said its systems were restored after customers had trouble making transactions. Microsoft services, U.S. flights, bank transactions and United Airlines were affected by outages over several days. An Emory business professor said available information did not indicate the outages were connected.



A series of technology problems over five days disrupted email, payroll tools, air travel and some banking transactions across the United States. The problems affected different companies and systems, and an Emory business professor interviewed by FOX 5 said publicly available information did not indicate they were connected.

Recent outages and disruptions

Nov. 12: A Microsoft 365 outage disrupted Outlook, Teams, Copilot and other services. They were restored Friday morning.

Nov. 13: A Workday outage blocked access to some human resources and payroll tools.

Nov. 13-14: Aviation system problems led to flight ground stops and delays across the country.

Nov. 16: United Airlines had a systemwide outage lasting more than 90 minutes. Banking and Zelle disruptions also affected customers at several major banks. JPMorgan Chase said its issue was not a cyberattack, and services were largely restored by Nov. 17.

SOURCE: America hits a tech wall as outages cripple email, ground flights and disrupt major banks

What we know:

Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook and Teams, were disrupted starting Nov. 12.

Microsoft outage lasts 24 hours

Microsoft said the outage lasted nearly 24 hours, with service restored Friday morning. The company attributed the problem to a software defect, increased traffic and reduced server capacity. Microsoft has more than 430 million Microsoft 365 users, but that figure is not a count of people affected by the outage.

RELATED: Microsoft apologizes for widespread outage, explains what went wrong: ‘Deeply sorry’

Workday service disruption

Workday, a human resources and payroll software provider, experienced a service disruption Nov. 13. The outage prevented some employees and administrators from accessing its tools. Workday serves about 11,500 organizations, though the extent of the impact on its customers was not clear.

RELATED: Workday outage means employees across thousands of businesses can't access accounts

Nationwide ground stop

Also on Nov. 13, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide stop to departing flights after technical problems affected aircraft communications and radar feeds. The ground stop lasted nearly five hours.

RELATED: Hundreds of delays at Atlanta airport days after FAA ground stop

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the problems began during work to replace copper wiring with fiber in the air traffic control system. The FAA said it had no indication of a cyberattack and that all aircraft landed safely. Airlines canceled about 12,462 flights that day, including 9,082 by major airlines; the FAA said not all cancellations were directly tied to the ground stop.

Online banking issues

On Nov. 16, customers reported online banking problems at Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo. JPMorgan Chase said a software release affected some of its systems and slowed certain transactions. The bank said the issue was not malicious and that transactions were processing normally later Monday. It said the impact was limited to its systems and transactions at other financial institutions where JPMorgan Chase was involved. Bank of America said its systems had operated normally, while Wells Fargo acknowledged a temporary online banking problem.

RELATED: Bank outage: Chase says transactions 'processing normally' after nationwide outage

Zelle said its network was operating normally, but that problems at financial institutions could delay some payments.

United Airlines outage

United Airlines also had a systemwide outage Monday that lasted more than 90 minutes. By Tuesday morning, flight schedules at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport were back on track, with minimal delays and cancellations reported by FlightAware.

RELATED: United Airlines: 'Widespread system outage' resolved