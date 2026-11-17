The Brief Lumpkin County is advancing to the second round of the state playoffs after an 8-3 season. The Indians are honoring defensive coordinator Brian Allison, who died Sept. 18 at age 60. Lumpkin County faces Columbia on Friday, with a quarterfinal spot on the line.



Lumpkin County High School’s football team is headed to the second round of the state playoffs, where it will face Columbia on Friday. The Indians are playing in memory of defensive coordinator Brian Allison, who died Sept. 18 at age 60 after a battle with cancer.

What we know:

Allison also coached at East Forsyth, Winder-Barrow and Union County. East Forsyth and Lumpkin County were playing each other the night he died. Lumpkin County’s Coach Heath Webb said the team learned the news while riding the bus to East Forsyth.

"Every time we make a defensive call, it’s his call," Coach Webb said. "I kind of feel like his legacy lives on with every single defensive call we make on the practice field or on the game field every Friday night."

The Indians will wear decals on their helmets in Allison’s memory when they play Columbia. A win would send Lumpkin County to the quarterfinals of the Class 3A playoffs.