The Brief Kristen Sargent, 21, survived a fall from an eighth-floor Athens apartment in September. Newly released body-camera video shows first responders treating her and captures witness accounts. Police investigated why the window was open; building management reminded residents not to disable window safety limiters.



A University of Georgia student survived a fall from an eighth-floor apartment in Athens in September. Newly released body-camera footage shows first responders arriving at the Rambler Athens complex on West Broad Street and treating 21-year-old Kristen Sargent.

What we know:

Sargent was conscious as emergency crews worked on her. The report described injuries to her upper thigh and chest. The video also captures students trying to explain what happened. One person can be heard reassuring someone nearby: "It’s going to be okay."

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A student told officers, "I didn’t see what happened." Another account in the footage describes people singing and standing on a couch near an open window. A witness also told officers the window screen had fallen out.

Sargent was taken to a hospital. Her family told FOX 5 in October that they were grateful she survived.

Officials called the fall an accident, but police investigated why the window was open. Afterward, building management emailed residents that apartment windows should have safety limiters and warned them not to tamper with or disable the devices.