The Brief One person suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Powder Springs at C.H. James Parkway and Hill Road on Monday afternoon. An orange 2007 Chevrolet HHR turned left into the path of an oncoming white 2013 Ford Escape around 3:33 p.m. Cobb County police and Powder Springs officers are investigating the crash and asking anyone with information to contact investigators.



A left-turn collision at a busy Powder Springs intersection sent one driver to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries Monday afternoon, according to Cobb County police.

What we know:

Police say the crash happened at about 3:33 p.m. at the intersection of C.H. James Parkway and Hill Road.

The Cobb County Police Department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program unit is helping the Powder Springs Police Department investigate the wreck.

Preliminary findings show an orange 2007 Chevrolet HHR was heading south on C.H. James Parkway and stopped in the left-turn lane for Hill Road.

At the same time, a white 2013 Ford Escape was traveling north in the left travel lane of C.H. James Parkway toward the intersection.

Investigators say the Chevrolet turned left directly in front of the Ford, causing the front of the Escape to strike the right side of the HHR.

The impact pushed both vehicles in a northeasterly direction.

The Chevrolet came to an uncontrolled stop across the westbound travel lane of Hill Road, while the Ford spun clockwise and stopped in the northeast corner of the intersection.

Paramedics took the driver of the Chevrolet to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The man driving the Ford had visible injuries and went to a local hospital on his own for treatment.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the names or ages of either driver involved in the crash.

Officials also have not said whether any charges will be filed or if speed or impairment played a role.

What you can do:

The crash remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.