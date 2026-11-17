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The Brief ALDI recalled two Priano Protein tortelloni products over possible temperature-control problems. The products were sold at select stores in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Consumers should discard the products or return them to ALDI for a full refund.



ALDI is recalling two Priano Protein tortelloni products sold at select stores in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina because they may not have been kept at proper temperatures. The conditions could allow pathogens, including Clostridium botulinum, to grow and cause life-threatening illness.

The recall covers 9-ounce packages of Priano Protein Carbonara Tortelloni and Priano Protein Herb & Cheese Tortelloni, both marked with lot number T9101926 and a "best if used by" date of Dec. 18, 2026. The products were sold in stores and online in the affected states.

Consumers should not prepare or eat the recalled tortelloni, even if it looks and smells normal. They should discard it or return it to an ALDI store for a full refund. ALDI said it removed the affected products from store shelves. No illnesses have been reported.

Botulism symptoms can include weakness, dizziness, double vision, trouble speaking or swallowing, difficulty breathing, muscle weakness, abdominal distension and constipation. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek immediate medical attention.

Consumers with questions can call ALDI at 844-484-0332 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday.