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The Brief Willis’ office asked the Georgia Court of Appeals to let it participate in a dispute over nearly $17 million in legal-fee requests tied to the dismissed election-interference case. Her attorney argued the fee proceedings are separate from the prosecution and that the replacement prosecutor cannot fully represent her office. Opposing counsel said the state is already represented. The appeals court did not rule from the bench. Its decision will determine whether Willis can join the fee proceedings, not whether the defendants are owed money.



Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office urged a Georgia appeals court Tuesday to overturn a ruling that bars it from taking part in President Donald Trump’s effort to recover legal fees from the county.

What we know:

The arguments before the Georgia Court of Appeals focused on whether Willis’ office can intervene in the fee dispute. Trump is seeking more than $6 million, and requests from other former defendants bring the total to nearly $17 million. The court was not deciding Tuesday whether the claims should be paid or how much any defendant might receive.

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What they're saying:

Willis’ attorney argued that the criminal prosecution has ended and the fee proceedings involve different issues and parties. "The criminal prosecution has ended," he told the judges. He argued that the replacement prosecutor cannot adequately represent the district attorney’s office, warning, "There would be a hole there as far as our interests are concerned."

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The other side:

The lawyer opposing Willis’ request argued that the fee claims are motions filed under the criminal case and that the state is already represented by the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council. "This is not an unprecedented case. It’s not a confusing case. This is an easy case," he told the panel.

The judges questioned both sides about whether the fee proceedings should be treated as criminal or civil, whether the replacement prosecutor can represent Willis’ office, and how the statute applies after Willis was disqualified based on an appearance of impropriety. At the close of arguments, a judge noted the case’s broader stakes: "I know this has wide-ranging implications for everyone in the criminal justice system."

The Georgia Court of Appeals’ 2024 disqualification ruling followed revelations about Willis’ relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade. The Georgia Supreme Court later declined to review that ruling, and replacement prosecutor Pete Skandalakis dismissed the case in November 2025.

Decision to come later

What's next:

The appeals court is expected to issue a decision at a later date on whether Willis’ office may intervene. If the court reverses the trial judge, Willis’ office could participate in the fee proceedings in Fulton County Superior Court. If it upholds the ruling, the office remains barred. The Superior Court would still have to resolve the individual fee requests.