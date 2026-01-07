Trump demands $6.2M from Fulton County for legal fees after case dismissal

article

The Brief President Trump is seeking $6.26 million in legal fee reimbursements from Fulton County. The motion is based on a new state law (SB 244) triggered by Fani Willis' disqualification and the case's subsequent dismissal. Special Prosecutor Peter Skandalakis dropped all charges in November 2025, citing "judicial finality" and jurisdictional overlaps.



President Donald Trump is asking a judge to require Fulton County to reimburse him for legal fees incurred during his prosecution under Georgia's RICO statute.

What we know:

Trump's attorney filed a motion Wednesday asking Fulton County to reimburse the president $6,261,613.08. The motion follows the passage of a new Georgia law that allows defendants to request funds if a case is dismissed following prosecutorial misconduct or disqualification.

What they're saying:

In a written statement, Trump's attorney Steve Sadow said: "In accordance with Georgia law, President Trump has moved the court to award reasonable attorney fees and costs incurred in his defense of the politically motivated, and now rightfully dismissed, case brought by disqualified DA Fani Willis."

The backstory:

The case was dropped in November 2025 after Peter Skandalakis, executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia, determined that continuing the prosecution would not "serve the interests of justice." Skandalakis, who took over the case after the Georgia Court of Appeals disqualified Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, argued in a 23-page filing that the allegations were essentially federal in nature and that a state trial would be "unproductive."

The Georgia election interference case began in August 2023, when a Fulton County grand jury indicted Trump and 18 others. Prosecutors accused the group of taking part in a wide-reaching effort to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results.

The case immediately became one of the most high-profile criminal prosecutions in the country. However, the proceedings slowed dramatically in 2024 and 2025 after defense attorneys challenged Willis’ involvement due to a romantic relationship with her former special prosecutor, Nathan Wade.

Delays continued as courts weighed issues of presidential immunity following Trump's reelection, eventually leading to the total dismissal of the state's case on Nov. 26, 2025.