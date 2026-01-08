Fulton County braces for $15M taxpayer hit After Trump legal fee demand

The Brief President Donald Trump is demanding $6.2 million in legal fee reimbursements from Fulton County taxpayers. Chairman Robb Pitts estimates the total taxpayer cost for the election case will reach $10 million to $15 million. Disqualified District Attorney Fani Willis filed a motion to intervene and argue against the requested legal fees.



Fulton County is once again in the national spotlight. This time, President Donald Trump has demanded reimbursement of the $6.2 million he spent fighting the 2020 election case against him.

What they're saying:

His lead Georgia attorney, Steve Sadow, says he empathizes with Fulton County taxpayers but believes Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is to blame because he believes she pursued the case to advance her career and was ultimately disqualified from the case.

"Of course, I feel for them. Unfortunately, for them as well, they made the choice for Fani Willis. Fani Willis brought this politically motivated. Ill-fated Case. She got disqualified; she lost. And the law says, now her office has to pay for her conduct," veteran attorney Steve Sadow exclaimed.

The other side:

Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts sees the case differently. He believes President Trump and the 2020 election deniers are to blame because they would not accept a fair and transparent election in 2020 when Democrat Joe Biden won Georgia.

"It all goes back to the president and the 2020 election deniers back in 2020. They were fair, open, transparent elections, but they cannot accept it. Fast-forward to where we are now, in the courts. They won. Apparently, President Trump was the first to submit his bill, $6.2 million-plus, I believe. My back of the back-of-the-envelope calculation is this will cost the taxpayers of Fulton County between $10 and $15 million," the chairman expressed.

Pitts says the money will have to come out of the general fund.

What's next:

DA Willis has filed a motion to intervene, which would allow her to argue the issues of legal fees, since she was disqualified from the legal case.