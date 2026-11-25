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The Brief Da’rronya Fleetwood, 16, was killed in a shooting at the John Graham Homes housing development in Rome on Saturday. Her family’s GoFundMe describes her as a basketball player who enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Another teen is reportedly facing adult charges in connection with her death.



A 16-year-old girl killed in a shooting at a Rome housing development over the weekend has been identified by her family as Da’rronya Fleetwood.

ORIGINAL STORY: Juvenile dead, another in custody in Rome firearm incident

What we know:

Police said one juvenile died and another was taken into custody after an incident involving a firearm Saturday at the John Graham Homes housing development, between East 13th Street and Cedar Avenue.

Fleetwood’s family described her in a GoFundMe fundraiser as a beautiful young girl who loved playing basketball and spending time with friends and family.

What we don't know:

Another juvenile is reportedly facing adult charges in connection with her death. Police have not publicly detailed the circumstances of the shooting or confirmed the charges in the information available. Detectives are interviewing witnesses and working to determine what happened.