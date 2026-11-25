The Brief Emergency crews are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash on I-285 northbound just before Langford Parkway on Atlanta's west side. Multiple lanes were blocked, forcing drivers to squeeze past in the left lane as traffic backs up toward Camp Creek Parkway. Commuters can take Highway 29 as an alternate route to avoid heavy bumper-to-bumper delays during the Wednesday morning drive.



A deadly pedestrian crash shut down multiple lanes of Interstate 285 northbound just before Langford Parkway on Wednesday morning, backing up traffic toward Camp Creek Parkway.

Lanes reopened around 10 a.m.

What we know:

Crews are investigating a fatal pedestrian incident on I-285 northbound on Atlanta's west side.

Several lanes are blocked just before Langford Parkway, leaving drivers trying to get by in the left lane.

The lane closures have triggered heavy, bumper-to-bumper delays stretching back toward Camp Creek Parkway.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the identity of the pedestrian or details about what led up to the crash.

What you can do:

Drivers heading through the area on Wednesday morning can take Highway 29 as an alternate route.

Expect a long stretch of slow-moving traffic if you remain on the interstate.