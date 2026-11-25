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The Brief Georgia is 10-1 and leads the CFP rankings released Nov. 24. If the rankings held, the Bulldogs would face the winner of a projected first-round game between No. 8 Wake Forest and No. 9 UCLA. The bracket is not official; the committee is scheduled to reveal its final rankings and playoff field Dec. 6.



Georgia’s No. 1 ranking would give the Bulldogs a first-round bye in a projected College Football Playoff bracket based on the committee’s latest rankings.

SOURCE: College Football Playoff bracket, based on current committee rankings

Georgia would open in the quarterfinals

The current projection puts Georgia in the top spot, followed by Utah, Texas and Notre Dame. Under the 12-team format, the four highest-ranked teams receive first-round byes. If the current rankings held, Georgia would advance directly to the quarterfinals and play the winner of Wake Forest-UCLA.

The projected first-round game would match No. 9 UCLA against No. 8 Wake Forest, with Wake Forest hosting. Other projected first-round matchups include No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Tennessee, No. 11 Texas Tech at No. 6 Alabama and No. 10 BYU at No. 7 Miami. Boise State is not ranked in the top 25 but would receive a projected spot as the highest-ranked team from the eligible Group of Six conferences.

Final bracket comes Dec. 6

The committee’s Nov. 24 release was its fourth ranking of the season. Another ranking is scheduled for Dec. 1, before the final rankings and 12-team bracket are announced on Selection Day, Dec. 6. First-round games are scheduled for Dec. 18-19, with quarterfinals set for Dec. 30 and Jan. 1.