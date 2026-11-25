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The Brief Two 29-year-old men face kidnapping charges after a victim slipped a help note to employees at a Gwinnett County business last Friday. Officers found victim Guillermo Gonzalez along with suspects Daniel Branch and Malcolm Hunter after receiving 911 calls from two separate businesses on Liddell Road and Brown Road. Detectives say the kidnapping began in South Carolina over a financial dispute tied to a previous drug transaction.



Two 29-year-old men have been arrested and charged with kidnapping in Gwinnett County after an abducted man passed a help note to workers at a local business last Friday, police said.

What we know:

On Friday, employees at a business in the 3600 block of Liddell Road called 911 after a man slipped them a note stating he had been kidnapped, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Shortly after, officers received a second 911 call from workers at a different business in the 1800 block of Brown Road, where a man walked in and told employees he had been kidnapped.

Responding officers connected the two calls and located the victim, Guillermo Gonzalez, along with two men nearby.

Police identified the suspects as 29-year-old Daniel Branch and 29-year-old Malcolm Hunter, who both have ties to the Gwinnett County area and have known Gonzalez for several years.

Detectives determined the initial kidnapping occurred in South Carolina.

Investigators believe the abduction stemmed from a financial dispute connected to a previous drug transaction.

Gonzalez was treated for non-life-threatening injuries following the rescue.

Both Branch and Hunter have been charged with kidnapping.

What we don't know:

Police stated the initial kidnapping took place in South Carolina, but have not specified the city, exact date, or how long the victim was held before reaching Gwinnett County.