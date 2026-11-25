The Brief South Downtown business owners in Atlanta are looking to Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28 to rebound after months of street construction disrupted foot traffic. Taj Perfumes owner Sharmin Moushumi says sales dropped nearly 50% over seven months of street work, though business is finally starting to pick back up. Invest Atlanta has poured $500,000 in improvement grants into South Downtown, supporting 10 businesses and more than 150 local jobs.



With the holiday shopping season shifting into full gear, small business owners in South Downtown are banking on Small Business Saturday to bring shoppers back after months of heavy street construction cut into their bottom lines.

South Downtown holiday retail

What we know:

Ahead of Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28, an American Express study shows 88% of consumers say they are likely to shop at a small business this holiday season, though many shoppers are hunting closely for good deals.

For legacy businesses in South Downtown, that holiday foot traffic could make a major difference.

The neighborhood has undergone rapid revitalization, including 18 recent business additions tied to the World Cup, alongside major streetscape construction that temporarily tore up roadways.

Invest Atlanta has invested $500,000 in small business improvement grants across South Downtown's tax allocation district, supporting 10 local businesses and impacting more than 150 jobs. City economic development leaders say small businesses make up roughly 98% of all businesses in Atlanta and remain critical to the city's economy.

Atlanta business owners speak

What they're saying:

For Jax Fisher, co-manager of Crates ATL, independent shops offer an irreplaceable sense of authenticity and intergenerational connection during the holidays.

"I think it means a lot, because, you know, it highlights the necessary value of the small business, you know, and of community," Fisher said. "Because I think, you know, it paints a larger picture of how community pushes progress and,you know, within a space. So I think, you know, having these spaces and having a place where you can live outside a corporate, you know, or, you know, a corporate framework and still, you know, feel valued and see yourself in the store. I feel like that's really important for people to know that there's still, you know, genuity out here, you know."

Fisher noted that Frank Ocean and Michael Jackson are currently hot sellers, adding that physical records help families connect across generations.

"I think so, cause when you're talking local man, so, you know, you're explaining some to the next generation is not abstract like you're not, you know, explaining something that lives in a cloud somewhere," Fisher said. "You can actually give them the record, you know, they can hold it. They can see, you know, whoever it is on a cover. A lot of kids like Michael Jackson's and I can see Michael Jackson on the cover or Anita Baker, you know, Nina Simone or any of these people that, you know, describe so much of what, you know, understanding ourselves is our individuality, but more importantly, understanding our blackness, I think, is very important."

At Taj Perfumes, a near 30 -year old business on Broad Street, second generation owner Sharmin Moushumi has watched the shop and the area change. Her father founded the fragrance and health shop when she was 9 years old. She turned to Instagram polls to market a major pre-holiday sale last Friday, Nov. 20, which drew nearly 300 shoppers.

"I have confidence that my business will survive in this location," Moushumi said. "So as a business owner, we always have to be ready to accommodate to what's happening around us, and especially with all of the new trends that are going on right now on social media, we have to keep up with that. Yes. We did face a lot of crucial times, a lot of hard times. But that did give us time to think. We did reach out for help. Unfortunately, we didn't receive the help that we wanted. We are hoping that the new changes will help us in the future, rather than if what we can leave back in the past."

Invest Atlanta grant funding

By the numbers:

Here's a deeper look at Invest Atlanta's grant funding:

88%: Consumers who say they are likely to shop at small businesses this holiday season, according to a new American Express study—the highest figure in more than a decade.

43% of consumers , according to a National Retail Federation study, are actively shopping sales.

18: New businesses that recently opened during South Downtown's revitalization push.

$500,000: Total funding Invest Atlanta has pumped into South Downtown through Small Business Improvement Grants.

10: Businesses awarded Invest Atlanta grants in the district.

150+: Jobs impacted by the grant funding, according to Invest Atlanta.

Holiday shopping outlook

What we don't know:

While consumer intent is high, local shop owners remain uncertain about how much money budget-conscious shoppers will actually be willing to spend this weekend.

City economic support

What you can do:

Dr. Eloisa Klementich, president of Invest Atlanta, noted that South Downtown sits inside a tax allocation district eligible for targeted small business grants during difficult national economic times. She urges Atlanta residents to keep their holiday budgets local this weekend.

"But what I would say is if you're going to spend your dollar, spend it with small business for it," Klementich said.