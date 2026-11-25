The Brief Newly obtained video shows a Coweta County K-9 tracking down a suspect after a $50,000 Best Buy theft ended in a PIT maneuver on Interstate 85. Deputies said Akhirah Davis was driving the getaway car and stayed at the scene, while John Ackah ran away. The couple's dog also ran out of the car. Davis was granted a $10,000 bond, while Ackah remains in the Coweta County Jail without bond through Thanksgiving.



Newly released video shows a Coweta County K-9 tracking down a suspect along Interstate 85 after deputies used a PIT maneuver to stop a getaway car loaded with roughly $50,000 in stolen Best Buy merchandise.

Coweta County I-85 chase

What we know:

The chase began around 4 p.m. on Monday after Newnan police issued a lookout alert for a car tied to a $50,000 theft at the Newnan Best Buy, according to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies spotted the vehicle heading north on I-85 and tried to pull the driver over, sparking a high-speed chase that ended near mile marker 50 when a deputy executed a PIT maneuver, spinning the car to a stop.

Video obtained by FOX 5 Atlanta shows what happened moments after the crash. Deputies said Akhirah Davis, who was behind the wheel, stayed with the wrecked car and was taken into custody without incident.

Meanwhile, passenger John Ackah jumped out of the door and sprinted away from the interstate. The couple's dog also bailed out of the car onto the highway.

Deputies released K-9 Steve-O, who quickly tracked down Ackah and took him into custody.

Inside the car, investigators recovered approximately $50,000 worth of stolen materials and turned the merchandise back over to the Newnan Police Department.

Both Ackah and Davis face charges of felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, felony theft by shoplifting, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

According to authorities, Davis has since been granted a $10,000 bond, while Ackah remains behind bars at the Coweta County Jail without bond, where he will spend Thanksgiving.

Dog status and court dates

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet shared an update on what happened to the couple's dog after it ran out of the vehicle on I-85.

Investigators also have not specified what type of firearm was recovered or which exact items were stolen from the store.

Upcoming court proceedings

What's next:

Ackah remains held without bond at the Coweta County Jail as both suspects await formal court proceedings on their felony charges in Coweta County.