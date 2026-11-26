The Brief Gusty winds and gloomy skies are moving across North Georgia on Thanksgiving Day, bringing wind chills in the 30s and a chance for mountain snow flurries Thursday night. Areas above 2,000 feet in elevation could see about an inch of light snow, though warm roads will prevent major holiday travel disruptions. Temperatures drop into the 20s and 30s for Black Friday morning before sunshine returns Saturday and rain moves back in Sunday.



Gloomy skies, gusty winds and chilly temperatures are settling across North Georgia on Thanksgiving Day as forecasters monitor the potential for light snow flurries in the mountains Thursday night.

What we know:

Morning rain is lifting out of North Georgia on Thursday, leaving behind thick cloud cover for the rest of the holiday.

Winds will pick up throughout Thursday afternoon with gusts reaching 25 to 30 mph, pushing temperatures down a few degrees and dropping wind chills into the 30s by late afternoon.

Moisture wrapping around the system into far North Georgia on Thursday evening may trigger flurries or light snow showers, particularly in the mountains.

Possible flurries or light snow in the mountains on November 26, 2026. (FOX 5 Storm Team)

Elevations above 2,000 feet could pick up about an inch of accumulation, but travel problems are not expected because roads remain warm and temperatures will stay near or above freezing for most of the night.

What we don't know:

Forecasters have not specified exact snowfall totals for lower elevations or named specific mountain towns that will see the heaviest flurries on Thursday night.

Officials have also not issued exact rainfall accumulation totals for the rain expected to return late Sunday.

What's next:

Black Friday will start cloudy, cold and breezy with morning temperatures in the 30s and wind chills dipping into the 20s.

Clouds will gradually clear from southwest to northeast during the day on Friday, allowing afternoon highs to reach the 40s to near 50 degrees.

Freezing morning temperatures return on Saturday before plenty of sunshine pushes afternoon highs close to 60 degrees.

Rain becomes likely again on Sunday afternoon and night, with highs expected to climb into the 60s.