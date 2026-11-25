The Brief Hosea Helps Thanksgiving food distribution will serve more than 400 families in southwest Atlanta on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers worked late into the night packing turkeys, canned goods and special boxes for up to 12,000 homeless Atlanta students. Rising living costs have increased demand among middle-class families while squeezing the small individual donations that fund the Atlanta nonprofit.



Volunteers at Hosea Helps worked late into the night packing turkeys and groceries to feed more than 400 families ahead of the nonprofit's Thanksgiving Day Community Celebration in southwest Atlanta.

Gates open at 11 a.m. Thursday for a drive-through food-box distribution at 2545 Forest Hills Drive SW, running through 3 p.m.

Hosea Helps Thanksgiving distribution

What we know:

Organizers expect hundreds of people to show up for the drive-through event, where families can pick up turkeys, boxes of food and canned goods to put a holiday meal on the table. For seniors and families who cannot make it to the southwest Atlanta location, volunteers will deliver meals directly to them.

This year, the organization is placing a special focus on children after learning from the Atlanta Public Schools system about the scale of student homelessness. Chief Operating Officer Afemo Omilami said the group is preparing dedicated care packages for those students.

Nonprofits face growing pressure

What they're saying:

Demand for food assistance is rising as the high cost of living leaves many households—including middle-class families—struggling to make ends meet. Omilami explained that the organization relies heavily on small donations from ordinary people, which have not always kept pace with the growing need.

"The people who support us the most, most of our funding comes from mom and pop, social security, $10 here, $20 here. But they have been hit hard. And as a result, it has us hard because they’re not able to do what they can do for us. So this is what we have to do for our community," Omilami said.

Omilami also addressed the urgent need to support local students experiencing homelessness across the city. "We’re preparing food boxes for about 300 to 400 families. And we’re preparing special boxes for children. Atlanta public school system told us they have a problem of how to help homeless kids, who still go to school, but we know are in a homeless situation. Up to about 12,000. Some were living in camps around the school. Some were living out in the bushes and the shelters.so we realized ‘wow! We must do something. To help this problem. we’re preparing special boxes for the children to let them know ‘you are on our minds right here.’"

When asked why the nonprofit continues to push forward despite financial strains, Omilami pointed to Atlanta's civil rights legacy. "Because this is what Atlanta is about. The civil right movement started here, dr king. How much could we not do, knowing what we came out of? those great men and women, we stand on their shoulders. I owe it to them to do all I can for this city and for those in need," Omilami said.

Event details and location

What you can do:

Families in need of a Thanksgiving meal can visit the drive-up celebration at 2545 Forest Hills Drive SW in southwest Atlanta between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday.