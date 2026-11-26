The Brief Runners gathered in Atlanta on Thanksgiving Day for a holiday race, temporarily closing the roadway. One participant who started running eight months ago convinced about seven friends to join their first race together in matching Amazon outfits. Organizers expected the first runners to return within roughly 30 minutes of the race getting underway.



Thousands of runners laced up in Atlanta on Thursday morning for the annual Invesco QQQ Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon, kicking off the holiday with closed neighborhood roads, festive group outfits, and an expected turnout of 13,000 to 15,000 participants.

What we know:

Hosted by the Atlanta Track Club, the annual holiday event features a half-marathon, 5K, Mile and Dash.

All races share a common start and finish at Center Parc Stadium, located at 755 Hank Aaron Dr SE.

The route winds through several Atlanta neighborhoods, including Grant Park, Summerhill, and Piedmont, with course updates along Hank Aaron Drive and Georgia Avenue.

Roads in the surrounding community are closed off while the race is underway.

What they're saying:

Among the thousands hitting the pavement, Bryoni Prentice said she picked up the sport less than a year ago and used the holiday to bring a larger group together.

She noted that a friend ordered matching outfits online that turned out to be well-suited for Thursday's conditions.

"I just started running about eight months ago, but I just keep signing up for them and I thought that the holiday was the perfect time to, you know, get them involved," Prentice said. "But my best friend decided to get on Amazon and buy these outfits. So there's probably about seven more of us somewhere over there. And we thought she was crazy at first, but now with the weather, this is the perfect outfit."

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the official final finisher counts or exact reopening times for the closed community roads around Center Parc Stadium.