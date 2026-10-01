Georgia’s 2026 midterm election: The major races and candidates

article

Georgia’s Nov. 3 general election will fill several of the state’s highest offices. Gov. Brian Kemp is completing his second and final term, while the races for lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state will also produce new officeholders.

ALL RELATED STORIES

U.S. Senate

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is seeking another term against Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Collins. This is the only Georgia U.S. Senate seat on the ballot in 2026; Sen. Raphael Warnock’s seat is not up until 2028. Collins’ decision to run for Senate also leaves his 10th Congressional District seat open.

Sen. Jon Ossoff — Democrat

Ossoff is campaigning on affordability, health care and government accountability. His priorities include:

Protecting health insurance subsidies and challenging improper insurance denials.

Expanding job training and attracting manufacturing jobs to Georgia.

Protecting Social Security and Medicare.

Strengthening protections for children against abuse and trafficking.

Banning members of Congress from trading stocks and cryptocurrency. electjon.com

Rep. Mike Collins — Republican

Collins is campaigning on President Donald Trump’s agenda, immigration enforcement and smaller government. His priorities include:

Supporting mass deportations and tougher immigration enforcement.

Cutting regulations and streamlining housing construction permits.

Bringing jobs back to the United States and expanding technical education.

Reducing government spending and cracking down on fraud.

Pursuing an "America First" foreign policy with greater accountability for overseas spending.

Governor

Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms, a former Atlanta mayor, faces Republican Rick Jackson, a health care businessman. They are running to succeed Kemp, who cannot seek a third consecutive term. The governor leads state agencies, proposes budgets and signs or vetoes legislation.

Keisha Lance Bottoms — Democrat

Bottoms is campaigning on lowering household costs and expanding public services. Her priorities include:

Expanding Medicaid and protecting rural hospitals.

Cutting gas and auto insurance taxes.

Increasing affordable housing and allowing local grocery tax relief.

Guaranteeing pre-K access and eliminating state income taxes for teachers.

Restoring abortion rights, expanding voting access and strengthening ethics rules.

Rick Jackson — Republican

Jackson is campaigning on tax cuts, government accountability and conservative policies. His priorities include:

Cutting the state income tax in half during his first term.

Expanding Medicaid through a Georgia-designed waiver emphasizing work and training.

Raising teacher pay, supporting school choice and freezing public college costs.

Strengthening law enforcement and immigration enforcement.

Restricting DEI programs and transgender participation in girls’ sports, while pursuing stronger ethics laws.

Lieutenant governor

Democratic state Sen. Josh McLaurin faces Republican state Sen. Greg Dolezal. Both won June runoffs for their parties’ nominations. The winner will succeed Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who ran for governor. The lieutenant governor presides over the Georgia Senate.

Attorney general

Democrat Tanya Miller faces Republican Brian Strickland for the state’s top legal office. Attorney General Chris Carr ran for governor, leaving this race without an incumbent.

Secretary of state

Democrat Penny Brown Reynolds faces Republican Tim Fleming. Both won June runoffs. The secretary of state oversees Georgia elections and handles a range of business and professional registration duties. Incumbent Brad Raffensperger ran for governor.

Other statewide offices

State school superintendent: Democrat Lydia Powell faces Republican incumbent Richard Woods , who won a June runoff. The superintendent leads the Georgia Department of Education.

Insurance and fire safety commissioner: Democrat Keisha Waites , a June runoff winner, faces Republican incumbent John King . The office regulates insurance in Georgia and oversees fire safety responsibilities.

Labor commissioner: Democrat Nikki Porcher , who won her party’s June runoff, faces Republican incumbent Bárbara Rivera Holmes . The department handles unemployment insurance and other workforce services.

Agriculture commissioner: Democrat Katherine Juhan-Arnold faces Republican incumbent Tyler Harper. The department oversees agriculture, food safety and related consumer protections.

Public Service Commission

Two seats on the commission are up for election. Commissioners have authority over services including Georgia Power electricity and certain natural gas and telecommunications services, making these races relevant to utility customers.

In District 3, Democratic incumbent Peter Hubbard faces Republican Fitz Johnson. In District 5, Democrat Shelia Edwards faces Republican Josh Tolbert, who won the GOP runoff.

U.S. House of Representatives

All 14 Georgia congressional districts will elect a representative. Voters will see the contest for their own district, not all 14. The candidates listed in the provided guide are:

District 1: Democrat Amanda Hollowell and Republican Jim Kingston. The seat is open because Rep. Buddy Carter ran for U.S. Senate.

District 2: Democratic incumbent Sanford Bishop and Republican Matt Day.

District 3: Democrat Maura Keller and Republican incumbent Brian Jack.

District 4: Democratic incumbent Hank Johnson and Republican Jim Duffie.

District 5: Democratic incumbent Nikema Williams and Republican John Salvesen.

District 6: Democratic incumbent Lucy McBath and Republican Kevin Martin.

District 7: Democrat Tony Kozycki and Republican incumbent Rich McCormick.

District 8: Democrat Kelly Esti and Republican incumbent Austin Scott.

District 9: Democrat Caitlyn Gegen and Republican incumbent Andrew Clyde.

District 10: Democrat Pam Delancy and Republican Houston Gaines. Collins currently holds the seat but is running for U.S. Senate.

District 11: Democrat Chris Harden and Republican John Cowan. Rep. Barry Loudermilk is not seeking reelection.

District 12: Democrat Ceretta Smith and Republican incumbent Rick Allen.

District 13: Democrat Jasmine Clark and Republican Jonathan Chavez.

District 14: Democrat Shawn Harris and Republican incumbent Clay Fuller.

State and local races

All seats in the Georgia House and state Senate are up for election. Depending on where they live, voters may also have county and local contests or ballot questions.

Are there any ballot measures?

Yes. Georgia voters will decide three statewide ballot measures in November.

Ballot measure 1: Create a Next Generation 911 fund

The proposal would establish a dedicated fund to upgrade emergency services and 911 systems across Georgia. Lawmakers approved the state’s emergency communications modernization effort, known as Next Gen 911, during the last legislative session.

A yes vote supports creating the fund.

A no vote opposes creating the fund.

Ballot measure 2: Make probate judge elections nonpartisan

The proposal would require all probate court judges to be elected in nonpartisan elections. Candidates’ party affiliations would not appear beside their names on future ballots.

A yes vote supports nonpartisan elections for all probate court judges.

A no vote keeps the current system, which allows partisan elections for probate court judges.

Ballot measure 3: Expand the acreage limit for conservation tax benefits

The proposal would increase the maximum acreage eligible for the Conservation Use Value Assessment program, known as CUVA, from 2,000 to 4,000 acres.

According to the Georgia Farm Bureau, the program provides property tax reductions through a 10-year agreement to help landowners protect farmland, timberland and green spaces from development pressure.

A yes vote supports increasing the qualifying acreage limit to 4,000 acres.

A no vote keeps the existing 2,000-acre limit.

Dates voters should know

Key Georgia election dates

Oct. 5: Deadline to register to vote.

Oct. 13: Early voting begins.

Oct. 17 and 24: Required Saturday voting.

Oct. 18 and 25: Counties may offer Sunday voting.

Oct. 23: Last day to request an absentee ballot.

Oct. 30: Early voting ends.

Tuesday, Nov. 3: Election Day. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Three ways to vote in Georgia

Georgia voters can cast a ballot early in person, by absentee ballot or at their assigned polling place on Election Day.

Early voting: Vote at any early voting location in your county during the three-week advance voting period, which includes two Saturdays. Some counties also offer Sunday voting. Runoffs have a shorter early voting period.

Absentee voting: Request a ballot and return it by mail or an authorized drop box. Check with your county elections office for deadlines, drop box locations and hours.

Election Day: Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You must vote at your assigned polling place. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. can still vote.

Check your registration and bring identification

Use My Voter Page to check registration information and find voting locations. Contact your county elections office if anything appears incorrect.

Bring an accepted photo ID when voting in person. Options include a Georgia driver’s license, even if expired, a valid U.S. passport or other state-approved identification. Free voter ID cards are available to eligible voters.

If your eligibility cannot be confirmed

If you believe you are properly registered in your county but your name is missing from the voter list, ask for a provisional ballot. It will count if the county registrar confirms your eligibility within three days after Election Day.

Check the My Voter Page for more information.