Outkast, Waffle House team up for merch drop; Druski honored

The Brief Outkast and Waffle House are launching a merchandise collection Friday, Oct. 2. The collection will be available at 10 a.m. on Outkast’s website. Gwinnett County’s Druski has been recognized by Time as one of the world’s most influential rising stars.



Outkast and Waffle House are bringing together music and diner culture for a merchandise collection launching Friday.

What we know:

The Atlanta hip-hop duo announced the collaboration on social media. Fans can shop the collection beginning at 11 a.m. Oct. 2 on Outkast’s website.

Outkast and Waffle House collaboration

The group teased the partnership with the message, "Excelling in harmonious melody. Boy, we got the recipe."

The collection appears to include t-shirts, jerseys, socks, hats and more.

Druski earns Time recognition

In another spotlight on Georgia talent, comedian and influencer Druski has been named one of the world’s most influential rising stars by Time magazine.

The Gwinnett County entertainer’s profile traces his rise from posting short social media clips nine years ago to becoming a major entertainment figure.

According to Time, Druski now has more than 30 million followers across social media platforms.