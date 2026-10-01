Outkast, Waffle House team up for merch drop; Druski honored
ATLANTA - Outkast and Waffle House are bringing together music and diner culture for a merchandise collection launching Friday.
What we know:
The Atlanta hip-hop duo announced the collaboration on social media. Fans can shop the collection beginning at 11 a.m. Oct. 2 on Outkast’s website.
Outkast and Waffle House collaboration
The group teased the partnership with the message, "Excelling in harmonious melody. Boy, we got the recipe."
The collection appears to include t-shirts, jerseys, socks, hats and more.
Druski earns Time recognition
In another spotlight on Georgia talent, comedian and influencer Druski has been named one of the world’s most influential rising stars by Time magazine.
The Gwinnett County entertainer’s profile traces his rise from posting short social media clips nine years ago to becoming a major entertainment figure.
According to Time, Druski now has more than 30 million followers across social media platforms.