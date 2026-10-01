Knife-wielding man shot during DeKalb apartment break-in

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The Brief A man received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries after being shot inside a DeKalb County apartment. Investigators stated the wounded man was armed with a knife while trying to break into homes. Authorities responded to the scene late Wednesday night on Friendly Heights Boulevard.



A man was hospitalized late Wednesday night after being shot while attempting to break into a DeKalb County apartment armed with a knife, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded to a reported shooting around 11:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Friendly Heights Boulevard, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

When they arrived, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Emergency responders transported the man to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicates the man was armed with a knife and attempting to force his way into residential apartments.

Police said he successfully broke into one unit, where an occupant shot him.

The investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DeKalb County police said a man was shot while trying to break into an apartment unit on September 30, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the man who was shot or the identity of the apartment resident.

Authorities have also not announced whether any criminal charges will be filed in connection with the break-in or the shooting.