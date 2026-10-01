Rapper Rick Ross jailed on battery charges in Florida: TMZ

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The Brief Rapper Rick Ross surrendered to law enforcement Thursday morning following domestic violence charges involving an ex-girlfriend in Miami-Dade County, according to TMZ. Court documents indicate the artist faces felony battery by strangulation along with misdemeanor battery allegations after pleading not guilty. Defense attorneys argue the claims are false and note the police report was submitted weeks after the alleged incident.



Rapper Rick Ross is in police custody in Miami-Dade County after turning himself in Thursday morning on felony battery by strangulation and misdemeanor battery charges, according to TMZ.

What we know:

Rapper William Roberts II, known professionally as Rick Ross, turned himself in to authorities Thursday morning following allegations raised by an ex-girlfriend, TMZ reported.

Police reports show the woman contacted law enforcement Tuesday regarding an alleged violent incident from Aug. 28.

The woman told investigators she was sleeping in their shared home when Roberts woke her up in a rage over a social media photo.

According to police reports, she stated Roberts struck her in the face, hit her chest, choked her, and pulled her ponytail to slam her into a wall.

What they're saying:

Defense attorneys Steve Sadow and Bradley Horenstein released a statement to TMZ asserting Roberts is innocent and has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The legal team noted that the accuser waited a month after the alleged incident to file a police report.

"William Roberts II, professionally known as Rick Ross, is being wrongfully accused by an ex-girlfriend whose true motivations are unclear," the defense statement said.

His attorneys requested that the public allow the judicial process to run its course.

Local perspective:

Roberts has several local ties to Georgia, including owning a $5.8 million estate in Fayetteville previously owned by boxing heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, according to Architectural Digest.

The sprawling property known as the "The Promise Land" is where he holds his annual Rick Ross Car & Bike Show.

What we don't know:

Roberts has not yet posted his total $6,000 bond to secure his release from jail, records show.

It remains unconfirmed when Roberts will leave the jail facility while his legal team prepares for trial.

Online records show Roberts is scheduled for arraignment Oct. 22. Investigators have not released further details regarding additional evidence collected in the case.