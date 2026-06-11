Rick Ross Car Show: South Fulton traffic plans announced for Saturday

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The Brief The annual Rick Ross Car and Bike Show is causing local officials to implement a strict traffic management plan in South Fulton this Saturday. Attendees must park at designated off-site lots and take secure shuttle buses because foot traffic is banned at the property. Nearly four dozen police officers will patrol the area to keep traffic moving and restrict unauthorized street parking or vending.



The annual Rick Ross Car and Bike Show is forcing major traffic and parking changes in South Fulton this Saturday, prompting a heavy police presence to keep vehicles moving.

South Fulton traffic changes

What we know:

The South Fulton Police Department has established a massive traffic management plan for Saturday. Drivers should expect heavy congestion along Old National Highway starting at 10 a.m., with a second wave of traffic hitting around 6 p.m. as the event ends. Nearly four dozen officers will be on duty starting at 9 a.m. to keep the corridor moving. Law enforcement will also block the center lane of Old National Highway exclusively for shuttle operations.

Event parking restrictions

By the numbers:

48 : Roughly the number of police officers deployed to manage the event corridor.

2 : Off-site parking lots reserved by event organizers to shuttle guests.

200: The strict limit for purchased VIP parking spaces available for the show.

Shuttles and neighborhood access

Why you should care:

Attendees and rideshare passengers cannot walk into the event and must board secure buses at remote lots. These lots are located at World Changers Church at 2500 Burdett Rd. in Atlanta, and the Masonic Lodge off Old National Highway.

Exhibitors and food vendors must enter the property by 8 a.m., or police will send them to the remote lots. Meanwhile, local residents in the Dix Lee'On and Northridge neighborhoods will receive mirror hangtags to bypass checkpoints, though they can also show identification with their address. From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., traffic on GA-279 between Highway 138 and Old Ford Road is limited strictly to these local residents.

Alternative routes available

What's next:

After 10 a.m., only secure buses and VIP cars can enter the property. VIP drivers must check in at Heatherwood Church to get their hangtags before heading to the site. Parking or standing is completely banned on GA-279. People heading to other area activities, including a 6 p.m. event at the Burdett Recreation Center, should avoid the chaos by taking Old Bill Cook Road.