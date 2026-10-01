Cobb firefighter resigns after antisemitic statements investigation

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The Brief A Cobb County firefighter resigned after an investigation into antisemitic statements made while on duty, the department said. Command staff recommended termination, but the firefighter chose to resign during the appeal process. The firefighter has not been identified, and the department has not disclosed what was said.



A Cobb County firefighter resigned rather than face termination after an investigation into antisemitic statements made while on duty, according to Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services.

What we know:

Fire Chief Dr. Michael A. Cunningham said command staff recommended firing the employee following a thorough investigation. The firefighter then met with Cunningham as part of the appeal process and elected to resign in lieu of termination.

Department has not disclosed the statements

The firefighter has not been publicly identified, and it is unknown what was said. The department said any additional information must be requested through a formal process.

Crew members reported the conduct

What they're saying:

Cunningham credited fellow crew members with promptly bringing the matter to the department’s attention.

"Their actions allowed us to address the situation swiftly, professionally, and through the appropriate process," he said in a statement.

The chief said inappropriate behavior that damages community trust or falls short of the department’s expectations for professionalism and respect will not be tolerated.

"Our personnel serve a diverse community, and every member of it deserves to be treated with dignity and respect," Cunningham said.