LIVE: Counties A-D election results 2026
ATLANTA - Tabulation teams across Georgia began counting ballots Tuesday night after polls closed at 7 p.m. for pivotal local leadership races and massive county infrastructure referendums. Voters from the North Georgia mountains down through the southern metro Atlanta suburbs turned out to decide high-stakes municipal contests and local funding measures.
County ballots
Election Day:
Voters in Cobb County are deciding a countywide 1% SPLOST initiative seeking $1.15 billion for public safety, parks and infrastructure. The county ballot also features contested commission and school board seats.
Voters in Coweta County are deciding local commission seats alongside Grantville municipal elections.
Voters from Athens-Clarke County to Douglas County are weighing contested leadership, including the Douglas County District 4 commission contest. Other regional ballots feature Carroll County's District 2 commission race and Statham homestead tax referendums in Barrow County.
Election results: Counties A-D races
Election Results:
Keep refreshing this page to see the latest returns as polls close at 7 p.m.
2026 Georgia Midterm Election results
What you can do:
For full election results from the 2026 Midterm Election in Georgia, click here.
More races:
Federal races: U.S. Senate | U.S. House
Georgia races: Governor | Lt. Governor | Secretary of State | Attorney General | Agriculture Secretary | Insurance Secretary | School Superintendent | Commissioner of Labor
Georgia Public Service Commission: District 3 seat | District 5 seat
Georgia legislature: Georgia Senate | Georgia House
Georgia ballot amendments: Amendment 1 | Amendment 2 | Amendment 3
Counties: Cobb | Fulton | DeKalb | Gwinnett | Counties A-D | Counties F-H | Counties J-W
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from county election officials, who reported on local ballot measures and tabulation procedures, as well as official county ballot filings. Race results come from the Associated Press and Georgia Secretary of State's Office.