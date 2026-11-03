LIVE: Counties A-D election results 2026

The Brief Georgia election results hang in the balance across northern and metro Atlanta communities after most polling locations closed Tuesday at 7 p.m. Voters in Cobb and Cherokee counties weighed major sales tax initiatives totaling nearly $1.6 billion for infrastructure, parks, roads and bridges. Election workers across dozens of precincts are now tabulating votes for contested county commission seats and critical municipal council races.



Tabulation teams across Georgia began counting ballots Tuesday night after polls closed at 7 p.m. for pivotal local leadership races and massive county infrastructure referendums. Voters from the North Georgia mountains down through the southern metro Atlanta suburbs turned out to decide high-stakes municipal contests and local funding measures.

County ballots

Election Day:

Voters in Cobb County are deciding a countywide 1% SPLOST initiative seeking $1.15 billion for public safety, parks and infrastructure. The county ballot also features contested commission and school board seats.

Voters in Coweta County are deciding local commission seats alongside Grantville municipal elections.

Voters from Athens-Clarke County to Douglas County are weighing contested leadership, including the Douglas County District 4 commission contest. Other regional ballots feature Carroll County's District 2 commission race and Statham homestead tax referendums in Barrow County.

Election results: Counties A-D races

Election Results:

Keep refreshing this page to see the latest returns as polls close at 7 p.m.

2026 Georgia Midterm Election results

What you can do:

For full election results from the 2026 Midterm Election in Georgia, click here.

More races:

Federal races: U.S. Senate | U.S. House

Georgia races: Governor | Lt. Governor | Secretary of State | Attorney General | Agriculture Secretary | Insurance Secretary | School Superintendent | Commissioner of Labor

Georgia Public Service Commission: District 3 seat | District 5 seat

Georgia legislature: Georgia Senate | Georgia House

Georgia ballot amendments: Amendment 1 | Amendment 2 | Amendment 3

Counties: Cobb | Fulton | DeKalb | Gwinnett | Counties A-D | Counties F-H | Counties J-W