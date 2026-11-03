LIVE: Ossoff vs Collins | Election results for U.S. Senate in Georgia 2026

The Brief Georgia Senate race results will begin posting after 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 as Democratic incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff faces Republican challenger Rep. Mike Collins. Control of the federal chamber is on the line as early ballots from across Georgia help decide whether Democrats maintain their working majority. National strategists view the contest as a key bellwether, pitting Ossoff's infrastructure and healthcare platform against Collins' focus on border security and spending cuts



Georgia voters went to the polls to decide the balance of power in the U.S. Senate on Nov. 3 as election officials begin tallying early and Election Day ballots in the high-stakes showdown between Sen. Jon Ossoff and Rep. Mike Collins.

Ossoff vs Collins

The campaign:

Sen. Jon Ossoff originally won his seat during a historic 2021 runoff. He is seeking a second term by emphasizing his record on federal infrastructure investments, maternal healthcare funding and lower prescription drug costs.

Ossoff has defended his legislative accomplishments while challenging Collins over international tariffs and ethics inquiries.

SEE ALSO: Ossoff and Collins clash over Laken Riley Act during Senate debate

Rep. Mike Collins, a trucking company executive and conservative ally of former President Donald Trump, is centering his bid on strict southern border enforcement. He is also advocating for domestic energy production and deep cuts to federal spending.

Collins has frequently targeted Ossoff over inflation and economic issues during the campaign.

Election results: U.S. Senate

Election Results:

Keep refreshing this page to see the latest returns as polls close at 7 p.m.

2026 Georgia Midterm Election results

What you can do:

For full election results from the 2026 Midterm Election in Georgia, click here.

More races:

Federal races: U.S. Senate | U.S. House

Georgia races: Governor | Lt. Governor | Secretary of State | Attorney General | Agriculture Secretary | Insurance Secretary | School Superintendent | Commissioner of Labor

Georgia Public Service Commission: District 3 seat | District 5 seat

Georgia legislature: Georgia Senate | Georgia House

Georgia ballot amendments: Amendment 1 | Amendment 2 | Amendment 3

Counties: Cobb | Fulton | DeKalb | Gwinnett | Counties A-D | Counties F-H | Counties J-W