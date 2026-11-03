LIVE: Ossoff vs Collins | Election results for U.S. Senate in Georgia 2026
ATLANTA - Georgia voters went to the polls to decide the balance of power in the U.S. Senate on Nov. 3 as election officials begin tallying early and Election Day ballots in the high-stakes showdown between Sen. Jon Ossoff and Rep. Mike Collins.
Ossoff vs Collins
The campaign:
Sen. Jon Ossoff originally won his seat during a historic 2021 runoff. He is seeking a second term by emphasizing his record on federal infrastructure investments, maternal healthcare funding and lower prescription drug costs.
Ossoff has defended his legislative accomplishments while challenging Collins over international tariffs and ethics inquiries.
SEE ALSO: Ossoff and Collins clash over Laken Riley Act during Senate debate
Rep. Mike Collins, a trucking company executive and conservative ally of former President Donald Trump, is centering his bid on strict southern border enforcement. He is also advocating for domestic energy production and deep cuts to federal spending.
Collins has frequently targeted Ossoff over inflation and economic issues during the campaign.
Election results: U.S. Senate
Election Results:
Keep refreshing this page to see the latest returns as polls close at 7 p.m.
2026 Georgia Midterm Election results
What you can do:
For full election results from the 2026 Midterm Election in Georgia, click here.
More races:
Federal races: U.S. Senate | U.S. House
Georgia races: Governor | Lt. Governor | Secretary of State | Attorney General | Agriculture Secretary | Insurance Secretary | School Superintendent | Commissioner of Labor
Georgia Public Service Commission: District 3 seat | District 5 seat
Georgia legislature: Georgia Senate | Georgia House
Georgia ballot amendments: Amendment 1 | Amendment 2 | Amendment 3
Counties: Cobb | Fulton | DeKalb | Gwinnett | Counties A-D | Counties F-H | Counties J-W
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from candidate's campaign platforms detailing infrastructure, healthcare, border security and economic positions, as well as official Georgia election scheduling announcements regarding early vote reporting times. Race results are being provided by the Associated Press and the Georgia Secretary of State's Office.