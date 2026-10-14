Ossoff and Collins clash over Laken Riley Act during Senate debate

The Brief Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff and Republican Rep. Mike Collins traded fiery accusations during Tuesday's Georgia Senate debate in Atlanta. Both candidates clashed fiercely over immigration enforcement and the Laken Riley Act, each questioning the other's moral fitness for public office. The sharp exchanges also covered record fuel costs, international tariffs, federal spending, abortion restrictions, and an ongoing congressional ethics inquiry.



Sen. Jon Ossoff and Rep. Mike Collins launched fierce personal attacks Tuesday during a contentious Georgia Senate debate in Atlanta, clashing sharply over immigration enforcement, economic policies and character.

Georgia Senate debate clashes

What we know:

Collins criticized Ossoff over border security, taxes, and high fuel costs, labeling the incumbent a rubber stamp for disastrous economic policies.

Ossoff countered by pressing Collins on his support for tariffs, health care funding cuts, and an active ethics inquiry into Collins' congressional office.

Both candidates sparred repeatedly over the ongoing military conflict in Iran, trading blame over rising energy costs and American troop casualties.

Collins defended military action to prevent a nuclear weapon, while Ossoff attacked the operation as an expensive failure that endangers service members.

Unresolved questions and ethics

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released findings from the House Ethics Committee inquiry into allegations that Collins used congressional resources for unofficial purposes.

Collins insisted he has complied with the panel, while Ossoff repeatedly demanded to know whether his opponent would testify under subpoena.

It remains unclear whether Collins still disputes the 2020 presidential outcome after declining three direct questions to state whether Donald Trump won Georgia.

Clashing over Laken Riley

What they're saying:

Collins accused Ossoff of failing to act on immigration after the murder of nursing student Laken Riley, saying Ossoff backed her namesake bill only when politically safe. "He didn't help lift a finger on that bill," Collins said, arguing the federal law has helped remove more than 20,000 criminals.

Ossoff rejected the charge, saying he voted for the legislation while criticizing Trump administration enforcement tactics that separate families and deploy masked agents. "You're lying about a young woman's death because your campaign is in collapse," Ossoff said.

SEE ALSO: Rep. Mike Collins doubts Sen. Jon Ossoff's 2028 presidential denial

Economic battles and costs

The other side:

Collins defended tariffs on imported cotton and lumber, arguing they protect Georgia farmers and timber operators against cheap foreign goods from Canada and South America. He maintained that high diesel and grocery costs stem from federal regulations and clean energy spending.

Ossoff blamed federal tariffs directly for driving up grocery bills and criticized a $70 billion tax break for data center developers. He argued working families face painful trade-offs between food and gas while large corporations receive tax subsidies.

Georgia voter stakes grow

Why you should care:

The race will decide federal policies directly affecting Georgia families, including health insurance subsidies, maternal health funding, and abortion access. Ossoff warned that Collins supports a total abortion ban without exceptions, while Collins insisted he backs Georgia's statutory exceptions for rape, incest, and the life of the mother.

Voters also face opposing visions on firearm safety and education, spanning federal background checks to expanded school choice and armed campus security.

Georgia early voting begins

What's next:

Georgia registered voters can cast advance ballots through Oct. 30 across designated polling locations statewide. General election day is set for Nov. 3.