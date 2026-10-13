Rep. Mike Collins doubts Sen. Jon Ossoff's 2028 presidential denial

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The Brief Sen. Jon Ossoff shut down 2028 presidential race rumors during a Georgia debate, pledging to serve a full six-year term if reelected. Republican challenger Rep. Mike Collins rejected Ossoff's denial and defended his previous claims questioning the 2020 election outcome. Ossoff addressed Supreme Court ethics reform while arguing that Democratic congressional majorities can balance legislative rollbacks with aggressive White House oversight.



U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff firmly shut down mounting national speculation about a potential 2028 White House bid during a Georgia debate Tuesday night against Republican challenger Rep. Mike Collins.

Ossoff addresses presidential speculation

What they're saying:

"I have zero interest in running for president. I'm not running for president," the 39-year-old Democrat said in response to the opening question of the debate.

When pressed on whether he would commit to serving a full six-year Senate term if victorious, Ossoff answered, "Yes, I will."

Collins pushed back immediately, telling the audience, "He is running."

Georgia senator fuels national buzz

The backstory:

Ossoff has developed a national profile while emerging as the most prolific fundraiser of any Senate candidate.

His sharp critiques against Donald Trump and the administration have gained wide traction through viral video clips assembled by his campaign staff.

Supreme Court reform takes spotlight

Big picture view:

During the debate, Ossoff declined to endorse progressive proposals to expand the nine-member Supreme Court, though he noted he would not "rule out any judicial reform."

Instead, he argued that congressional lawmakers should prioritize creating a binding code of ethics for justices.

Ossoff noted that voters are "rightly offended" by reports of justices accepting "lavish gifts from people who have business before the court" or displaying "a record of ideological or partisan advocacy."

Collins revisits Georgia election claims

The other side:

Collins, who won his congressional seat in 2022 after echoing Trump's claims of a rigged 2020 election, refused to back away from those assertions under questioning from Ossoff and a debate panelist.

"You know, the 2020 election, everybody's seen my views on that — they know my views on that," Collins said. "There was a lot of doubt in that election. Yes, Joe Biden was the president."

Collins never conceded that Biden won legitimately, pivoting to argue that the Biden presidency failed and caused ongoing inflation.

"I didn't hear an answer to the question," Ossoff responded.

Democrats balance policy and oversight

Why you should care:

Ossoff told reporters after casting his ballot early that a Democratic majority in Congress could pursue legislative rollbacks while conducting oversight.

"We urgently need to restore checks and balances," Ossoff said.

He said Congress must assert its constitutional authority against executive overreach by "repealing the tariffs that have driven grocery prices to their record highs," "repealing health care cuts that have doubled health insurance premiums," and "ending this disastrous war" in Iran.

Ossoff, who has made Trump's personal business dealings a focus of his reelection bid, added that Democrats would also "exercise vigorous oversight of the most corrupt presidential administration in history."