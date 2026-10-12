Georgia U.S. senate candidate: Sen. Jon Ossoff

article

The Brief Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff is seeking a second term representing Georgia. Before entering the Senate, he worked as an aide and ran a company that produced investigative documentaries. His campaign focuses on affordability, health care, veterans’ services and government oversight.



Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff faces Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Collins in the Nov. 3 general election.

Personal background and education

Ossoff was born and raised in Atlanta. He studied diplomacy at Georgetown University and earned a master’s degree from the London School of Economics. He lives in Atlanta with his wife, Dr. Alisha Kramer, and their two daughters.

Professional career

Before his election to the Senate, Ossoff worked as a national security aide to U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson and led Insight TWI, a small company that produced investigative documentaries. The company’s projects examined topics including organized crime, corruption, human trafficking and war crimes.

Senate record

Ossoff was sworn in to the Senate in January 2021 after winning Georgia’s Jan. 5 runoff. His office says he has worked on legislation involving online child safety, public safety, opioid prevention and veterans’ mental health care. He also backed infrastructure investments in Georgia and legislation that capped insulin costs for Medicare recipients at $35 a month.

His Senate work has also included investigations into conditions in federal prisons, military family housing, immigration detention and Georgia’s foster care system.

Campaign platform: Affordability and the economy

Ossoff has made affordability a central campaign theme. He argues that tariffs, higher health care costs and the war with Iran are adding pressure to household budgets. He opposes Trump’s tariffs and has promoted federal investments in infrastructure and manufacturing as ways to support Georgia jobs.

Campaign platform: Health care

Ossoff supports the Affordable Care Act and has opposed Republican-backed changes to Medicaid. He has backed extending health insurance subsidies and has called for stronger protections against insurers denying coverage for needed care. He also points to his support for the $35 monthly insulin cap for Medicare recipients.

Campaign platform: Immigration

Ossoff supports border security and deporting people who are in the country illegally and commit crimes. He voted for the Laken Riley Act, which allows federal immigration officials to detain immigrants charged with certain crimes. He has since criticized how the law is being enforced and called attention to reports of abuse in immigration detention facilities.

Campaign platform: Veterans, housing and workforce

Ossoff has focused on veterans’ health care and military family services. His office says he has worked to secure funding for veterans’ cemeteries, improve access to mental health care and support military installations in Georgia. He has also backed workforce training and investigated the role of large investors in Georgia’s housing market.

Campaign platform: Iran, abortion and data centers

Ossoff opposes the U.S. war with Iran, arguing that it began without congressional authorization and has contributed to higher costs. He supports federal protections for abortion rights and has criticized Georgia’s abortion law. On data centers, he has investigated whether their growth is contributing to higher electricity bills.

RECENT STORIES

SOURCES