US Senate race in Georgia: Mike Collins, Jon Ossoff clash at debate

The Brief Georgia Senate debate tensions soared Thursday night as incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff and Rep. Mike Collins clashed over the economy and immigration. The candidates traded fierce personal attacks, with Ossoff condemning Collins's ties to extremism and Collins accusing Ossoff of supporting radical policies. With early voting starting Tuesday, both candidates are making their final pitches to sway undecided voters before the Nov. 3 election.



Democratic incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff and Republican Rep. Mike Collins clashed over the economy, foreign policy, and immigration in a fiery U.S. Senate debate, with both candidates trading sharp personal attacks while outlining starkly different visions for Georgia's future.

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Inflation and the cost of living

Sen. Jon Ossoff (D):

"These tariffs are crushing our state, and we'll repeal those tariffs."

Ossoff focused on trade and foreign policy, arguing that tariffs and Middle Eastern conflicts are driving up the cost of groceries and diesel. He pledged to repeal tariffs to lower consumer costs.

Rep. Mike Collins (R):

"That Biden mix, that Green New Deal that my opponent voted for. That's where all this inflation came from."

Collins placed the blame for inflation on green energy policies and the Biden administration's economic agenda. He argued that achieving energy independence and keeping money in the private sector through tax cuts are the best ways to bring prices down.

National debt and federal spending

Rep. Mike Collins (R):

"Tax cuts are the answer to keeping more money back in people's pockets. That in turn, when you keep money in the private sector, it turns over another five, six, seven times."

Collins defended his party's approach to tax cuts, arguing that allowing individuals and businesses to keep more of their earnings stimulates economic growth and expands the tax base.

Sen. Jon Ossoff (D):

"...we did was passed the bipartisan infrastructure law to pull lead pipes out of drinking water systems across Georgia, expand broadband internet, upgrade every seaport and airport in the state of Georgia."

Ossoff defended federal spending during his tenure by pointing to bipartisan infrastructure investments, while arguing that Collins' support for tariffs and health care cuts has strangled the economy.

Agriculture and the Farm Bill

Sen. Jon Ossoff (D):

"I got to work and got the Indians to cut that tariff by 70%. But right now, family farms in Georgia are getting crushed."

Ossoff emphasized his efforts to support Georgia farmers by directly negotiating the reduction of foreign tariffs on agricultural exports like pecans. He maintained that the current trade war is devastating the state's agricultural sector.



Rep. Mike Collins (R):

"We don't produce our own fertilizer here because they've been chased overseas and we had to import it."

Collins highlighted the need to produce critical agricultural supplies, such as fertilizer, domestically rather than relying on imports. He also criticized Ossoff for allegedly risking a government shutdown that could have delayed emergency hurricane relief for farmers.

Rural hospitals and healthcare costs

Sen. Jon Ossoff (D):

"We're going to repeal the disastrous Medicaid cuts that Mike Collins voted to pass."

Ossoff blamed recent Medicaid cuts for forcing rural hospitals to close essential services, such as labor and delivery units, and called for price transparency and Medicaid expansion.

Rep. Mike Collins (R):

"The problem started way back under Obamacare, the Affordable Care Act. ... from that day forward, I saw our rural hospitals start to close or swap over to swing beds because they couldn't handle the mandates that were being pushed on them."

Collins countered that federal mandates under the Affordable Care Act are the true root of skyrocketing premiums and hospital closures, advocating for fair drug pricing and less government intervention in health care.

Data centers and utility strain

Rep. Mike Collins (R):

"I'm very much in favor local control. Local people know what needs to be in their communities and what doesn't."

Collins expressed support for local municipalities deciding whether to allow massive data centers in their areas, provided the developers protect local ratepayers.

Sen. Jon Ossoff (D):

"First of all, no Georgia family or small business should pay a dime more to subsidize the energy consumption of these data centers."

Ossoff agreed that communities should not subsidize the centers' energy consumption, but used the topic to accuse Collins of voting for legislation that handed billions in tax subsidies to data center developers.

Privacy and artificial intelligence

Both candidates voiced concerns over civil liberties and privacy.

Sen. Jon Ossoff (D):

"We urgently need a federal privacy law to protect our privacy from big tech companies who spy on us on our phones and social media to protect us from flock cameras that are being improperly accessed..."

Ossoff called for a comprehensive federal privacy law to regulate tech companies and artificial intelligence.

Rep. Mike Collins (R):

"[Flock cameras], if they're being abused, they shouldn't be out there and they are being abused. If we're going to use them, then we need to have a warrant to access that information."

Collins agreed that automated tracking systems like flock cameras require search warrants to prevent government abuse, while also noting that the U.S. must remain competitive with China in the global AI race.

The Middle East and foreign policy

Sen. Jon Ossoff (D):

"There is no doubt in my mind that Israeli forces prosecuting the war in Gaza violated the law of armed conflict and international humanitarian law, and I care deeply about the security of the Israeli people, among whom are members of my family."

Addressing the conflict in Gaza, Ossoff stated that he supports Israel's security but believes humanitarian laws were violated, noting that the specific designation of "genocide" is a matter for the International Criminal Court.

Rep. Mike Collins (R):

"He's moved as far left as he can go. ... He talks one way and he votes another way."

Collins responded by claiming Ossoff aligns with far-left figures who harbor anti-Israel sentiments.

Election integrity and voting rules

Sen. Jon Ossoff (D):

"Well, look, Georgia has voter ID, and that's good. Mike Collins and Donald Trump, they're still obsessed with overturning the 2020 election."

Ossoff expressed support for Georgia's existing voter ID laws but accused Collins of attempting to undermine the 2020 election results and supporting those who attacked the U.S. Capitol.

Rep. Mike Collins (R):

"There's no reason that you shouldn't have to show an ID to go in and vote. My goodness. Jon Ossoff requires you to show an ID to show up at his rally..."

Collins emphasized the necessity of secure elections, arguing that strict, nationwide voter ID laws give citizens confidence in the electoral system.

Immigration and border security

Rep. Mike Collins (R):

"Do we need help. Yes we do. You know, we need H-2a visas to be fixed. It gets back to this federal bureaucracy. It needs to be improved to where it's more efficient and more productive to get these people in and out..."

Collins highlighted his authorship of the Laken Riley Act as a tool to detain undocumented immigrants charged with crimes, while also advocating for a reformed legal visa system to meet the state's agricultural and construction labor demands.

Sen. Jon Ossoff (D):

"Georgians do expect and deserve secure borders. And that's why I worked with Senator Cornyn of Texas to rush drug detection equipment to ports of entry."

Ossoff pointed to his bipartisan efforts to equip ports with drug detection tools, but sharply criticized federal immigration enforcement for allegedly committing human rights abuses against detainees and separating families.

Campaign conduct and rhetoric

Rep. Mike Collins (R):

"I've condemned racism, anti-Semitism, hate. I don't care where the source is. ... When I had things happen, I'm a businessman, I fired him, I got rid of him."

Collins defended his personal conduct, stating he has consistently condemned hate and fired staffers linked to racist ideologies, before pivoting to criticize Ossoff's political endorsements.

Sen. Jon Ossoff (D):

"Mike Collins is a bigot, and it's disqualifying for a candidate for the US Senate."

Ossoff repeatedly accused Collins of amplifying neo-Nazi propaganda online and maintaining ties to white nationalists.