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Last updated:  Oct 06, 2026 - 9:26 PM EDT

Georgia governor debate: Bottoms, Jackson meet in single town hall

FOX 5 Atlanta
Georgia governor debate: Bottoms, Jackson meet in single town hall

Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms and Republican Rick Jackson participate in their only statewide televised town hall debate Tuesday.

The candidates face questions from moderators and undecided voters at Assembly Studios in Doraville.

Focus remains on candidate visions and affordability after Jackson agreed to only one debate.

While the debate is not on FOX 5 Atlanta, we will be providing updates from the campaigns as the town hall debate happens.

Live coverage contributors

FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team

24 updates Coverage ended Oct 07, 2026 at 9:30 PM EDT
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Georgia Politics News Keisha Lance Bottoms Doraville