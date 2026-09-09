Georgia Senate race: Collins addresses GOP midterm convention as polls tighten

The Brief Republican Senate candidate Mike Collins addressed a national audience in Dallas to unseat Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff. An InsiderAdvantage poll shows Collins gaining ground on Ossoff in Georgia despite facing campaign controversies. Georgia Democratic Party Chair Charlie Bailey said alignment with Donald Trump will backfire with independent voters.



Republican U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Mike Collins took the national stage Wednesday in Dallas at the GOP midterm convention as he works to unseat incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff in Georgia’s high-stakes race.

Georgia Senate race momentum

What we know:

While recent polls show Ossoff maintains a lead, a recent InsiderAdvantage poll shows Collins gaining ground even as his campaign contends with a string of controversies. Collins scheduled his speech for around 7:40 p.m. on the first evening of the two-day convention to energize his base and build momentum.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if the national platform will translate into a sustained surge in voter turnout across Georgia. Democrats argue that tying the campaign closely to the former president will fail to win over everyday voters.

Campaign strategy and backlash

What they're saying:

Republican strategist Loretta Lepore said the convention strategy centers on rallying support and expanding outreach. "First of all, I think what they would like to do is, as they say, put the president on the ballot and by that, using the energy behind the president and support within the MAGA base to make sure they're getting out the vote," Lepore said. She added, "It's an opportunity for him to really appeal to a broader segment of the base, potentially raise additional funds."

The other side:

Georgia Democratic Party Chair Charlie Bailey questioned the strategy, stating, "Is it going to provide a bump in the polls when, you know, Donald Trump is historically unpopular. So turning yourself even further to someone like that generally doesn't give you a bump."

Voter mobilization efforts

What's next:

As Collins works to swing undecided voters, Democrats are leaning heavily on their ground game in Georgia. "We have built the biggest and the best coordinated campaign organizing effort this the state's ever seen," Bailey said.