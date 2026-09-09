Condemned Georgia murderer requests massive final meal

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The Brief Condemned murderer Stacey Humphreys is scheduled for execution by lethal injection at 7 p.m. next Wednesday at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson. Humphreys requested a large last meal including barbecue beef brisket, pork ribs, a bacon double cheeseburger, buffalo wings, pizza, two ice creams and sodas. Four media representatives were selected to witness the execution, which would mark the 55th lethal injection carried out in Georgia history.



A man sentenced to death for a 2003 double murder faces execution by lethal injection next Wednesday evening at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson.

Stacey Humphreys execution details

What we know:

Correctional officials scheduled Stacey Humphreys to die by lethal injection at 7 p.m. next Wednesday. A jury convicted and sentenced Humphreys to death for the 2003 murders of Cyndi Williams and Lori Brown.

Condemned killer last meal

What they're saying:

Humphreys requested a final meal consisting of barbecue beef brisket, pork ribs, a bacon double cheeseburger, french fries, buffalo wings and a meat lovers pan pizza. He also asked for butter pecan ice cream, peach ice cream and two caffeine-free sodas.

Georgia death penalty statistics

By the numbers:

Georgia has executed 76 men and one woman since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976. If state officials carry out the sentence, Humphreys will become the 55th state inmate put to death by lethal injection.

Currently, 32 men and one woman remain under a death sentence across Georgia. The Georgia Department of Corrections oversees approximately 49,000 state prisoners with roughly 9,000 employees.

Execution information gaps

What we don't know:

It is not clear if current legal motions in Cobb County Superior Court will cancel or delay the execution.