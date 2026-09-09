Condemned Georgia murderer requests massive final meal
ATLANTA - A man sentenced to death for a 2003 double murder faces execution by lethal injection next Wednesday evening at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson.
Stacey Humphreys execution details
What we know:
Correctional officials scheduled Stacey Humphreys to die by lethal injection at 7 p.m. next Wednesday. A jury convicted and sentenced Humphreys to death for the 2003 murders of Cyndi Williams and Lori Brown.
Condemned killer last meal
What they're saying:
Humphreys requested a final meal consisting of barbecue beef brisket, pork ribs, a bacon double cheeseburger, french fries, buffalo wings and a meat lovers pan pizza. He also asked for butter pecan ice cream, peach ice cream and two caffeine-free sodas.
Georgia death penalty statistics
By the numbers:
Georgia has executed 76 men and one woman since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976. If state officials carry out the sentence, Humphreys will become the 55th state inmate put to death by lethal injection.
Currently, 32 men and one woman remain under a death sentence across Georgia. The Georgia Department of Corrections oversees approximately 49,000 state prisoners with roughly 9,000 employees.
Execution information gaps
What we don't know:
It is not clear if current legal motions in Cobb County Superior Court will cancel or delay the execution.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a Georgia Department of Corrections media advisory issued by Director of Communications Joan Heath and Deputy Director of Communications Lori Benoit. Previous FOX 5 Atlanta reporting was also used.