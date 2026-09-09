Teen killed after e-scooter crashes with tractor-trailer in Marietta

The Brief A 17-year-old died after hitting a tractor-trailer while on his electric scooter in Marietta on Friday afternoon along Cobb Parkway, police said. Investigators say the teen passed stopped traffic on the right shoulder before the truck turned into his path. Marietta Police are asking anyone with additional information about the crash to come forward.



A 17-year-old was killed after a crash involving an e-scooter and a tractor-trailer in Marietta on Friday afternoon, according to the Marietta Police Department.

What we know:

The crash happened at the intersection of Cobb Parkway and Allgood Road around 2 p.m.

Police identified the victim as 17-year-old Daniel Jimenez Gutierrez of Marietta.

Investigators said a tractor-trailer was stopped in the southbound lane waiting to turn right onto Allgood Road. Gutierrez was riding an electric scooter southbound along the far-right shoulder, split the lane to pass the stopped truck, and hit the side of the truck as it began turning when the traffic signal changed.

The impact knocked Gutierrez off the scooter and under the trailer's tires. He was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he later died, police said.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not announced whether any charges or traffic citations will be issued to the truck driver.

It remains unclear if visibility or speed played a role in the crash as the investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Marietta Police are asking anyone with additional information about the crash to come forward and contact Officer C. Henry at 770-794-5266.