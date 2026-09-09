Cherokee County man convicted on 18 counts of child sex abuse

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The Brief A Cherokee County jury convicted 64-year-old John David Elrod on all 18 counts involving the sexual abuse of a young child, prosecutors announced. Investigators said the abuse happened over three years, beginning when the victim was 6 years old, at two separate homes in Cherokee County. Following a four-day trial, the jury deliberated for less than an hour before returning a guilty verdict on all charges, including rape and aggravated child molestation.



A 64-year-old man faces sentencing after a Cherokee County jury found him guilty on 18 felony counts related to the multi-year sexual abuse of a child, according to the district attorney's office.

What we know:

John David Elrod, 64, was convicted on Thursday, Sept. 3, on 18 counts, including two counts of rape, six counts of aggravated child molestation, eight counts of child molestation, and two counts of first-degree cruelty to children, the district attorney's office said.

The Canton Police Department launched an investigation in August 2018 after a mother reported that her 9-year-old daughter disclosed being sexually abused by a family friend who had frequent contact with the child, prosecutors said.

According to prosecutors, a forensic interview revealed the sexual abuse began when the child was 6 years old and continued from 2015 through 2018 at two homes in Cherokee County.

During the four-day trial, the district attorney's office stated it presented six witnesses, including the victim, family members, child advocacy experts, and a medical expert in child abuse. Elrod testified in his own defense before the jury returned a verdict in under an hour.

What we don't know:

A sentencing date for Elrod has not yet been set by the court.