Why extra deputies are patrolling Loganville Middle School

The Brief The Walton County Sheriff's Office in Monroe is investigating a social media threat aimed at Loganville Middle School. Extra law enforcement officers will patrol campus to ensure safety for all students and staff members. Authorities urge students and parents to report concerns to adults or through the local district safety program.



Loganville Middle School faces increased security after sheriff's deputies launched an investigation into a potential threat made on social media.

Walton County sheriff investigation

What we know:

Deputies are looking into a potential threat made against Loganville Middle School on social media, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office. Investigators are currently following standard safety protocols to handle the situation.

Extra law enforcement officers will be on campus to protect students and staff, the sheriff's office said. Officials ask students who notice anything concerning to report it immediately to trusted adults or use the Walton County School District's Safe Campus Rewards Program.

Social media threat details

What we don't know:

Deputies have not released details regarding the specific contents of the social media post. It remains unknown whether officials have identified or arrested any suspects linked to the online threat.

Official safety statement

What they're saying:

"We take any threat involving our schools very seriously," the Walton County Sheriff's Office said. "Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an increased law enforcement presence at Loganville Middle School tomorrow."

Officials added, "The safety and security of our students, staff, and community remain our highest priority."