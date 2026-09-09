Beer can and machete thrown at dog walker in Chatham County

The Brief A 66-year-old man was arrested after allegedly throwing a beer can and a machete at a dog walker in Chatham County. Authorities said the man threatened to kill the victim and his dog during the Tuesday evening incident. The suspect faces felony charges of aggravated assault and terroristic threats following his arrest.



A 66-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly threatening a dog walker and throwing a machete at him on a commercial property access route in Chatham County.

Chatham County police investigation

What we know:

Officers were called to the 400 block of Bonaventure Road around 7:30 p.m. last Tuesday after a man reported being targeted while walking his dog.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, a man nearby threatened to kill the victim and his dog before throwing a beer can and a machete toward them.

The machete landed in the roadway, and no injuries were reported.

Police recovered the blade as evidence and arrested James Robert Carpenter, 66, charging him with felony aggravated assault and felony terroristic threats and acts before booking him into the Chatham County Detention Center.

Details surrounding local attack

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released what prompted the confrontation on the access route. It remains unclear if the suspect and the victim knew each other prior to the incident.

Case status and reports

What's next:

The Chatham County Police Department is leading the investigation into the attack. Officials noted that details from outside sources may not be accurate as the case proceeds.