Suspects restrain clerk, steal $3K in southwest Atlanta robbery
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for the public's help to identify two men who physically restrained a store clerk and stole $3,000 in lottery money during a Sept. 13 power outage in southwest Atlanta.
What we know:
Officers responded to a business at 1695 Langford Drive SW on Sept. 13 after receiving reports of a robbery, according to the Atlanta Police Department.
An employee told investigators that two men entered the business during a power outage and physically restrained the store clerk.
The suspects stole $3,000 in lottery funds, the clerk's iPhone, and the clerk's driver's license before running from the scene on foot, police said.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not yet released the name of the business, detailed physical descriptions of the two men, or confirmed whether the store clerk was injured during the robbery.
What you can do:
Investigators are still working to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident and have released surveillance photos and video to help identify the suspects, according to police.
Anyone with information about APD Case Number 262560332 can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Atlanta in several ways:
- Call the tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477)
- Submit information online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org
- Text CSGA
Tipsters do not have to provide their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000, police said.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a press release and surveillance media issued by the Atlanta Police Department.