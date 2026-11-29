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The Brief Atlanta police are searching for two men accused of restraining a store clerk and stealing $3,000 in lottery funds during a power outage at 1695 Langford Drive SW. The robbery happened Sept. 13, when the suspects entered the business, took the cash along with the clerk's iPhone and driver's license, and ran away on foot. Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for anonymous tips that help investigators identify the suspects.



Atlanta police are asking for the public's help to identify two men who physically restrained a store clerk and stole $3,000 in lottery money during a Sept. 13 power outage in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Officers responded to a business at 1695 Langford Drive SW on Sept. 13 after receiving reports of a robbery, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

An employee told investigators that two men entered the business during a power outage and physically restrained the store clerk.

The suspects stole $3,000 in lottery funds, the clerk's iPhone, and the clerk's driver's license before running from the scene on foot, police said.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet released the name of the business, detailed physical descriptions of the two men, or confirmed whether the store clerk was injured during the robbery.

What you can do:

Investigators are still working to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident and have released surveillance photos and video to help identify the suspects, according to police.

Anyone with information about APD Case Number 262560332 can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Atlanta in several ways:

Call the tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477)

Submit information online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org

Text CSGA

Tipsters do not have to provide their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000, police said.