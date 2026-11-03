LIVE: Georgia executive offices election results 2026
ATLANTA - Georgia voters are deciding a crowded slate of statewide executive offices, with candidates sparring over economic policies, election administration and public services as midterm election ballot counts arrive.
Georgia governor and other executive races
The Campaign:
Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms is running against Republican Rick Jackson to lead the state's highest office. Bottoms champions Medicaid expansion, a minimum wage increase and data center moratoriums, while Jackson focuses on workforce development, regulatory reform and tax relief to continue outgoing Gov. Brian Kemp's policies.
Republican Greg Dolezal and Democrat Josh McLaurin are competing to become lieutenant governor and preside over the Georgia State Senate. Dolezal is campaigning on cutting corporate subsidies and ending municipal property taxes, while McLaurin prioritizes Medicaid expansion, education funding and local zoning authority.
Republican Brian Strickland and Democrat Tanya Miller are vying to succeed Chris Carr as attorney general. Strickland's campaign targets street gangs, human trafficking and elder fraud, while Miller combines gun trafficking prosecution with legal enforcement against corporate price gouging.
Republican Tim Fleming and Democrat Penny Brown Reynolds are facing off for secretary of state to manage elections and commercial licensing. Fleming advocates for tighter absentee voting rules and reduced economic regulations, while Reynolds campaigns for expanded voting access and verifiable paper audit trails.
Four down-ballot executive positions remain on the midterm ballot across the state.
- Agriculture Commissioner: Tyler Harper faces Katherine E. Juhan-Arnold over food safety and farm sprawl.
- Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner: John King challenges Keisha Sean Waites over rising statewide premiums and industry rules.
- State School Superintendent: Richard Woods faces Lydia Powell on student literacy standards and private school vouchers.
- Labor Commissioner: Bárbara Rivera Holmes faces Nikki Porcher on collective bargaining and unemployment systems.
Election results: Georgia executive offices
Election Results:
Keep refreshing this page to see the latest returns as polls close at 7 p.m.
2026 Georgia Midterm Election results
What you can do:
For full election results from the 2026 Midterm Election in Georgia, click here.
More races:
Federal races: U.S. Senate | U.S. House
Georgia races: Governor | Lt. Governor | Secretary of State | Attorney General | Agriculture Secretary | Insurance Secretary | School Superintendent | Commissioner of Labor
Georgia Public Service Commission: District 3 seat | District 5 seat
Georgia legislature: Georgia Senate | Georgia House
Georgia ballot amendments: Amendment 1 | Amendment 2 | Amendment 3
Counties: Cobb | Fulton | DeKalb | Gwinnett | Counties A-D | Counties F-H | Counties J-W
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from live midterm election updates and candidate platform filings tracking statewide Georgia executive races. Race results are being provided by the Associated Press and the Georgia Secretary of State's Office.