LIVE: Georgia executive offices election results 2026

The Brief Georgia executive races feature key battles for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state alongside down-ballot offices. Candidates are clashing over healthcare access, voting rules, business regulations and tax relief as midterm vote counts arrive. The outcomes will shape Georgia's executive leadership, education policies and labor oversight for the next four years.



Georgia voters are deciding a crowded slate of statewide executive offices, with candidates sparring over economic policies, election administration and public services as midterm election ballot counts arrive.

Georgia governor and other executive races

The Campaign:

Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms is running against Republican Rick Jackson to lead the state's highest office. Bottoms champions Medicaid expansion, a minimum wage increase and data center moratoriums, while Jackson focuses on workforce development, regulatory reform and tax relief to continue outgoing Gov. Brian Kemp's policies.

Republican Greg Dolezal and Democrat Josh McLaurin are competing to become lieutenant governor and preside over the Georgia State Senate. Dolezal is campaigning on cutting corporate subsidies and ending municipal property taxes, while McLaurin prioritizes Medicaid expansion, education funding and local zoning authority.

Republican Brian Strickland and Democrat Tanya Miller are vying to succeed Chris Carr as attorney general. Strickland's campaign targets street gangs, human trafficking and elder fraud, while Miller combines gun trafficking prosecution with legal enforcement against corporate price gouging.

Republican Tim Fleming and Democrat Penny Brown Reynolds are facing off for secretary of state to manage elections and commercial licensing. Fleming advocates for tighter absentee voting rules and reduced economic regulations, while Reynolds campaigns for expanded voting access and verifiable paper audit trails.

Four down-ballot executive positions remain on the midterm ballot across the state.

Election results: Georgia executive offices

Election Results:

Keep refreshing this page to see the latest returns as polls close at 7 p.m.

2026 Georgia Midterm Election results

What you can do:

For full election results from the 2026 Midterm Election in Georgia, click here.

More races:

Federal races: U.S. Senate | U.S. House

Georgia races: Governor | Lt. Governor | Secretary of State | Attorney General | Agriculture Secretary | Insurance Secretary | School Superintendent | Commissioner of Labor

Georgia Public Service Commission: District 3 seat | District 5 seat

Georgia legislature: Georgia Senate | Georgia House

Georgia ballot amendments: Amendment 1 | Amendment 2 | Amendment 3

Counties: Cobb | Fulton | DeKalb | Gwinnett | Counties A-D | Counties F-H | Counties J-W