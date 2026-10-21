Georgia Secretary of State debate: Fleming, Reynolds clash over voting access

The Brief Republican Representative Tim Fleming and Democratic candidate Penny Brown Reynolds clashed during the Atlanta Press Club Secretary of State debate. Reynolds criticized Trump’s efforts to restrict mail-in voting, while Fleming argued for stricter guardrails around absentee ballots. Both candidates addressed voting machine systems, licensing delays and past data breaches while making their case for the November general election.



Candidates running for Georgia Secretary of State traded barbs last Wednesday during a televised debate over election security, voting machines and business licensing.

Atlanta Press Club debate

What we know:

Democratic candidate Penny Brown Reynolds and Republican Representative Tim Fleming faced off during the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series. Reynolds highlighted her background as a judge and attorney, emphasizing that voting should be a right and pledging to act as an independent voice. Fleming pointed to his experience as former deputy secretary of state, chief of staff to Governor Brian Kemp, and current member of the Georgia House of Representatives to argue he needs no on-the-job training.

Voting access and mail-in ballots

What they're saying:

Reynolds criticized efforts to limit voting access, specifically pointing to President Donald Trump's attempt to restrict mail-in voting and calling on leaders to stop using partisan rhetoric. Fleming advocated for tighter guardrails on mail-in absentee voting, arguing that mail-in voting should primarily serve the elderly, disabled, sick and military voters while urging other Georgians to prioritize voting in person.

Voting machines and system changes

The backstory:

As state lawmakers consider a new voting system for the 2028 election, Fleming noted his position on a legislative committee studying future options and expressed support for hand-marked paper ballots. Reynolds stated she supports any system that ensures accountability, verifiable paper records and a strict chain of custody, warning against political influence in voting technology.

Business licensing and office history

Why you should care:

Fleming pledged to streamline professional licensing, promising to automatically issue licenses to qualified applicants without criminal barriers to ensure workers enter the workforce quicker. Reynolds targeted Fleming's past record in the Secretary of State's office, bringing up a major historical data breach that exposed social security numbers. Fleming countered that the breach resulted from an employee failing to follow established procedures and noted that immediate corrective actions were taken.

November election timeline

What's next:

Early voting for the election runs through Oct. 30. Election Day is set for Nov. 3.

What we don't know:

It remains unknown which specific voting system state lawmakers will ultimately approve for the 2028 general election. Official determinations on further legislative changes to absentee voting guardrails also remain pending.